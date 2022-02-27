The balance of our Sunday is cool, breezy, and quiet with partly cloudy conditions in the region. All chances of precipitation have moved out of the southern counties, kicking off a dry trend for the week. Temperatures in the 30s at the higher elevations, and 40s elsewhere will be the rule for the rest of the day. Sweater weather out there, and you’ll need the coat again tonight as lows drop into the 20s.

Monday brings mostly sunny and dry weather, but we will stay cool. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Partly cloudy and continuing quiet weather overnight with lows in the low 30s. Stargazers will get to enjoy several good nights of viewing.





Tuesday, we’ll keep the drier trend going with more sunshine as high pressure is firmly entrenched. Highs return to the upper 40s in the mountains and the 50s for the rest of the region.

Wednesday, more sunshine is expected through the day but clouds will start to rebuild late in the day and overnight as a weak low pressure system passes to our north. A few isolated showers will be possible overnight in the mountains. Mild weather sticks around, with highs in the 50s.

Thursday, some clouds will be around to start the day especially on and west of the mountains before a slow clearing begins. A few showers remain possible in the morning but otherwise the day will remain on the drier side. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, but it will be breezy so will feel cooler.





Friday, we’re looking milder and partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Next weekend starts our next unsettled pattern, with increasing clouds and rain showers forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Next week, things are looking unsettled and mild to start, but another cooldown looks likely midweek. The Climate Prediction Center’s latest guidance gives hope to those looking for above-average temperatures!

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.



