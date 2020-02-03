Sunshine and warmth to start the week

DISCUSSION: We are only a bit chilly out there this morning with temperatures in the 40s and a decent southwest breeze. This is definitely more comfortable than your typical February morning and this warm start will lead into a very warm and rather nice day overall.

Sunny and mild commute.

More sunshine is expected through the afternoon as temperatures make it into the 60s! Enjoy the sunshine and warmth because we are unsettled once more heading in to the middle of the week.

Quite warm today.

Throughout the evening and especially the overnight hours, we will continue to increase our cloud cover. Lows will be pretty mild once again however, as we only drop into the mid 40s tonight. Rainfall will definitely be the bigger concern than temperatures heading into the middle of the week.

Tuesday will start to bring a few showers in for the morning commute, with plenty more rain on the way later on. Temperatures will remain about 15 degrees above average, with highs in the mid 50s for the afternoon. We will need the rain gear though, especially by the evening as more moderate to heavy rain starts to show up.

Wet into the middle of the week.

A few different waves of low pressure will keep us quite wet Wednesday into Thursday. With rainfall totals in the 1.5-2″ range through the period, we will need to watch flood prone areas as high water issues will be possible. Highs both days will stay warm though, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s looking likely.

A cold front pushes through later in the day on Thursday, which should start to usher in drier air alongside more seasonable temperatures by the end of the week. A few snow showers will be possible late Thursday into early Friday before we dry things up, however. Highs on Friday afternoon are looking much closer to average. By the looks of it, we don’t stay dry for too long though, as another quick hitting system may arrive by next weekend.

This could be in the form of wintry mix and then eventually snow showers. Temperatures through the weekend will be back to average in the low 40s. We do look to warm up once more heading into the following week. As a matter of fact, the first half of February is looking fairly mild and above average. Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right!

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Staying dry, even warmer. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds. Mild again with lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Some showers arrive. Still warm. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

More rain likely. Highs near 50.

THURSDAY:

More rain showers, some heavy at times. Flurries possible late. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Snow showers possible, then drying out later. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 40s

SUNDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s

MONDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

A few more showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the upper 40s.