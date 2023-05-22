Monday morning fog will burn off rather quickly as we enjoy a beautiful day. Temps work their way out of the upper 40s into the 60s by mid morning, 70s by lunchtime, and upper 70s by the early evening. A great day for any outdoor activity as spring sports season comes to an end for many. Just remember the sunscreen as the UV index runs high with sunburns in just 20 minutes of exposure.

Only real note for the day is wildfire smoke from Canada still causing issues for those with sensitive breathing issues. While most won’t notice, those with asthma, COPD, or the likes, may want to limit outdoor exposure until some relief comes later this week.

Tuesday once again start cool in the low 50s but we warm up nicely into the 70s by lunchtime but this time we’ll top out in the mid 70s overall as winds shift out of the east a bit. A few clouds here and there but again, no rain. Dew points are still in the comfy zone making for a very enjoyable day outside. Expect a bit more blue in the sky as smoke in the upper atmosphere clears a bit.

Wednesday winds shift out of our west to really help us warm up from the 50s in the morning to the upper 70s by the afternoon. A few of us towards the west like western Wyoming, McDowell, Raleigh counties will flirt with the 80 degree mark. Mountain counties will stay steady in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will pick up late as a cold front works its way through in the overnight. A few clouds but no real rain chance.

Thursday will be a cooler start than Wednesday but sunshine through a few clouds helps us warm up into the 60s by the afternoon and topping out in the low 70s by the early evening. Rain showers towards our south look to stay out of our region but the farther south you are, the more clouds you’ll see throughout the day. Overall, our region looks to stay dry.

Friday high pressure builds in from the north as winds shift from the northwest. A touch cooler in the morning but still a comfortable day to be had. Mostly sunny skies and low humidity will help kick off the Memorial Day Weekend on a high note. We will see a few clouds building in late Friday night as showers are expected Saturday.

Saturday will feature partly sunny skies as clouds from a coastal storm blow in from the east. As the morning turns towards the afternoon, an isolated shower is possible for now. Our weekend forecast will depend solely on the track of our coastal system. Farther east it goes, the less rain we see. Certainly one to watch for as plans are finalized for the holiday weekend. However, for a first look, plan for a few isolated showers Saturday afternoon as we work our way into the low to mid 70s.

Sunday, for now, looks dry but this may change depending on the exact track of the storm. Something we’ll have a better understanding of once the storm forms. As such, those with outdoor plans should prepare for an isolated shower in the morning before clearing up. Best case we see a cooler but dry day with highs pushing into the mid 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY is looking good, but again, this is subject to change this far out. Highs still in the mid 70s with a fair mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. As humidity levels look to remain in the comfy zone, at least we aren’t looking at an overly hot and muggy day.

In your extended forecast, as our coastal system pushes out, another system from the west pushes in setting us up for a soggy run to kick off the month of June. And right on time, the 80s and humidity are set to return as we really start to feel more like summer.

MONDAY

Sun with a few clouds at times. High in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY

Rinse & repeat. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Touch warmer with sunshine. Highs near 80 for many.

THURSDAY

A few morning clouds, plenty of sunshine after. Highs cooler in the low 70s.

FRIDAY

Mix of sun & clouds as temps cool to the low 70s.

SATURDAY

Sun/Clouds/isolated PM shower. Highs in the low to mid 70s

SUNDAY

Partly sunny, touch warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY

Sunshine in force. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY

Few showers, some dry hours. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Sct. showers continue. Highs in the mid 70s.