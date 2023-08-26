Saturday, we catch some relief from the heat, but the humidity remains. Highs for the day ease a bit into the mid 80s but that August sun will certainly do its best to remind us summer is holding tough. With that said, a few pop-up afternoon thunderstorms are possible as a cold front advances on the region. Highly scattered in nature, so the safe bet would be to plan for rain but keep an eye on our interactive radar to see where storms are in your area. Not everyone will see rain on Saturday.

Sunday clouds filter in most of the day but sunshine helps bring us back into the mid 80 but this time our eastern mountains look to be slightly cooler in the low 80s. Showers won’t be too far behind the clouds as what moisture from the remnants of Tropical Depression Harold push into the region from the northwest.

Monday a few showers try to interrupt the day making for a good umbrella day, but with that said, sunshine through broken clouds will be the main theme. Highs are cooled a bit by the extra cloud cover, at times only reaching the low 80s. A rock and a hard place to be, two system border us so showers will hit and miss but enough to call the day soggy.

Tuesday is looking soggy in the morning especially for our mountain counties but towards the west, rain chances come to an end in the afternoon. Clouds are stubborn but enough breaks west to see some sunshine. Temps continue their big cool down as we drop into the 70s for the day.

Wednesday we begin the process of getting back to normal after a week long blocking high pressure system kept us in the heat. Sunshine returns and humidity drops throughout the day. Temps only muster enough energy through the day to reach the low to mid 70s which is a very nice improvement over the last week. I wouldn’t get too excited PSL fans, that crisp fall weather is still a good ways off.



In your extended forecast we look to dry out for a spell as temps slowly creep back up into the low to mid 80s. September has a way of being a rather dry month for us which we look to begin that trend a bit early. However, like every year, our forecasts depend greatly on the Atlantic Hurricane Season which reaches its average peak activity the week of September 10th. Tropical systems have a way of disrupting our normal weather patterns, adding difficulty to long range forecasts. In other words, stay tuned!



SATURDAY

Mild & humid. PM Sct. Storms poss. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY

Mild with a few clouds. Hit & Miss showers. High in the mid 80s.

MONDAY

Sun & clouds. PM Storms. Highs in the low 80s

TUESDAY

Sct. Showers/PM T-storms. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Morning showers. PM Sunshine. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine and mild. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY

Sunshine & warm. Highs in the mid 80s

