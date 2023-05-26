Friday is gearing up to be a great day before heading into the weekend. After the passage of Thursdays cold front, a northern high-pressure system will take control for Friday. This means a mostly clear morning in store with plenty of afternoon sunshine to end the work week. Temperatures on Friday will start in the low 50s but see them rise back into the low 70s.

Saturday and the rest of the weekend will depend on a low-pressure system forming off the Carolina coast. The movement and the track of this system will affect how much rainfall we see this weekend. As it stands right now, much of the morning and afternoon on Saturday looks fairly dry with only the chance of an isolated shower. Better chances of rain appear to be possible in the evening and overnight, spreading from the south to the north. Expect a bit of a chilly start in the morning, with most waking up to temperatures in the 40s. Afternoon highs will rise back near the 70 degree mark.

Sunday showcases better rain chances when compared to Saturday. At this time, the best shot for rain showers will be during the early to late morning hours, at which time scattered showers look likely. However, as we head into the afternoon, we should see more chances for dry time. While the chance for an isolated shower and storm is there, we should enjoy plenty of breaks for our Sunday afternoon and evening. Morning lows will start in the upper 40s and rise into the low 60s by dinnertime.

Memorial Day Monday is currently gearing up to be a hit or miss kind of day. The chance for an isolated shower is there but Memorial Day looks to hold onto several dry breaks in the day. At this point, don’t completely cancel outdoor plans but having the rain gear around will help out at some points. It will be a mild morning with temperatures in the low 50s. The mix of sunshine we see in the afternoon will see our afternoon highs rise into the middle 70s.

Tuesday looks to be a similar forecast to Monday. A mix of sun and clouds will follow for the late morning and afternoon. The chance of a stray shower is once again there but does not appear to be a washout once again. We should see plenty of breaks as we continue on through the work week. We start off once again in the 50s for the morning but rise into the middle 70s for the afternoon.

Wednesday continues on with the chance for a stray afternoon shower. With a good bit of sunshine expected on Wednesday, we will have some daytime heating incorporated to develop a shower or two across the area. Thankfully, these showers will be extremely isolated, and most should stay dry under partly cloudy skies. After starting in the middle 50s, we’ll see afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday appears to finally give us a break from the rain showers. A high-pressure system up to our north will try to move in and give us a relief from the shower activity. This will look to give us a mostly sunny day as we get closer to the end of the work week. Morning lows start off once again in the middle 50s, but all the sunshine we do see will have our temperatures rising into the 80s!

In your extended forecast, this high-pressure system looks to keep us dry for the remainder of the following work week. However, next weekend is looking a bit unsettled with the return of a new weather system. This system looks to bring the chances for some more rain showers into the weekend forecast. We will continue to keep an eye on this system to see how it will shape up next weekend.

FRIDAY

Sunny and dry. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY

Isolated shower early, better chances PM. Highs near the 70 mark.

SUNDAY

Scattered showers AM, more dry time PM. Highs in the low 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY – MONDAY

Isolated showers remain possible. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY

A few stray showers. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Stray shower chance, plenty of dry time. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Sunny and dry. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY

Plenty of dry time and sunshine. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY

Few isolated storms return. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY

Afternoon stray showers continue. Highs in the upper 70s.