Wednesday will be a day mixed with sun and clouds with most of us staying dry through the day. Highs surge into the mid and upper 50s as another warm front pushes in. Aside from an afternoon sprinkle here and there, the next best chance of rain will be late Wednesday night. Evening plans may need an umbrella and expect windy conditions as our next front arrives late. Lows still above freezing keeping roads free from ice.

Thursday we continue with the warmth as we make our way out of the 40s in the morning to the low 60s by the afternoon. Winds pushing near the 20-25mph mark will make the day feel cooler. Not much in the way of sunshine as a cold front enters from west to east for the afternoon. Rain showers can be heavy at times leaving roads slick with standing water. Once our cold front passes, expect temps to drop into the 30s for overnight lows.

Friday is a bit cooler with lingering flurries/snow showers for the mountain counties with snow accumulations from a dusting to half an inch. Mostly cloudy skies will provide a few breaks for sunshine to peek through in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s for most. Mountains struggle around the freezing mark while the lowlands to the southwest will push into the low 40s.

Saturday is another nice, January day with highs back into the low to mid 40s. Sunshine mixed with a few fair weather clouds will keep things quite to jumpstart the weekend.

Sunday will have a dry start for church services as we work our way out of the upper 20s into the mid and upper 40s by the afternoon. Clouds will increase for the morning with rain showers expected for the late afternoon. Showers will be hit and miss lasting through the nighttime hours.

Monday features a few lingering snow flurries here and there with some peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs are chilly in the mid 30s.

Tuesday a little more sunshine can be expected as we dry out and clear up. Highs pushing back into the 40s by the afternoon.

In our extended forecast January just doesn’t seem to want to act like January as we stay above average. However, as La Nina’s influence weaken, a pattern change can be expected for the end of the month turning into February. Cold and snowy? We’ll keep you posted!

WEDNESDAY

Good mix of sun and clouds. Rain Late. Highs still mild in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Rain in the morning gives way to clearing PM. Highs near 60 but dropping at night.

FRIDAY

Cooler with some sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

SATURDAY

Comfy January day. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY

Dry start, rain moves in from the south PM. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY

Lingering showers, mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Cooler, nice. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers returning. Some breaks PM. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Lingering showers remain / Mtn mix/ice. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Flurries off and on. Highs in the 30s.

