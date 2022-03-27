Sunday starts and ends chilly. Morning lows will be into the 20s for most with afternoon highs struggling to get up to the upper 30s and low 40s. Some mountain snow showers will still be continuing for the morning hours bringing the possibility of an additional fluffy inch for the higher peaks before ending through the afternoon hours. Sunshine will become more abundant during the afternoon as well!

Monday, we remain dry but mostly cloudy during the day. Combined with winds still out the northwest, we’ll shoot for the low 40s but not everyone will make it there, especially across the mountains who will remain in the 30s. A few peeks of sun are possible at times!

Tuesday, as a warm front pushes south to north through our region some early morning mixing is possible before we quickly warm up as the front passes. Once we warm up we’ll transition to all rain for the remainder of the day. Rain will be steady at times but don’t expect a total washout! Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s are expected.

Wednesday as we end up between two halves of the same system we spend the day dry and on the sunnier side. Highs on the 70s are expected!

Thursday, the second half of our system from Tuesday arrives as a cold front barrels through the region. Steady rain, and gusty winds are likely, along with a few rumbles of thunder. This will be a day to keep an eye on! Highs in the low to mid 70s are expected.

Friday we’re clear again but cooler with highs back into the upper 50s. It’s a short lived dry spell as more unsettled weather moves in for the weekend.

Saturday snow flurries for the mountains with scattered showers for the lowlands. It won’t rain all day with peeks of sunshine here and there. Highs cooler in the low to mid 50s.

Through the extended forecast, rain continues to into Friday as our system pulls away, a few thunderstorms may accompany it as a last hurrah. Saturday and Sunday have some signals for rain but chances will be kept low due to a lack of confidence right now.

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

SUNDAY:

Cloudy and windy evening, rain/ice overnight. Lows near freezing.

MONDAY:

Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Brief mixing in the morning, scattered showers later. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Briefly dry. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Rain and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Chilly, maybe a showers or two. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

More of the same. Still cool in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Sprinkles linger. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the 50s.

