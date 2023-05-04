Thursday we finally bring back the sunshine through mostly cloudy skies as high pressure builds in and winds change direction out of the west in the morning, southwest by the afternoon. This helps us warm up back into the low 60s. Clouds will continue to fade through the day.

Overnight lows are still cool enough for patchy frost, so gardeners keep those plants protected. Mainly an issue for the high terrain and sheltered valleys. For most of us, lows dip to the upper 30s and low 40s. Rural sections cool a bit more than urban areas.

Friday, we warm up nicely as a few clouds filter in from the southwest. Overall, Friday is looking dry as we make our way into the upper 60s. Just a few degrees shy of average. Friday night a southern system grazes our region. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out but most will remain dry towards the northern edge of our counties.

Saturday a warm front tries to push in but high pressure will do its best to keep showers at bay. With that said, the possibility of scattered shower is there the farther south and west you are. If you have outdoor plans, have a backup just in case. Otherwise the partly sunny day will boast temps pushing closer to the 70s degree mark for many. Mountains will see the upper 60s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds to start with a few scattered isolated showers here and there. Several dry hours to enjoy, just a heads up as humidity and temperatures rise, a pop-up afternoon shower is possible.



Monday is looking warm as temps start near the 50 degree mark and rise steadily into the upper 70s. Heat and humidity means spring pop-up showers and storms for the afternoon so a day to have the umbrella close by.

Tuesday is another warm day as we work our way into the upper 70s. Again, heat and humidity work together in the afternoon for a pop-up shower and thunderstorm chance. However, this time, drier air starts to filter in setting us up for a rather nice Wednesday

Wednesday we get to enjoy a mostly sunny day as we start comfortable in the 50s and warm into the mid and upper 70s across the region. Certainly looking like one of the better outdoor days in our forecast so far.

Thursday is a rinse and repeat day from Wednesday with sunshine a plenty. Morning temps in the 50s warm up quickly into the mid 70s.



In your extended forecast, we finally find ourselves in a more stable temperature pattern as the 70s remain. A few showers here and there will go a long way to helping the low rainfall totals from April which will certainly help with our May flowers.

THURSDAY

Sunshine returns! Highs push into the 60s.

FRIDAY

Sunny and nice. Overnight shower poss. south. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny. Iso. shower south poss. Highs near 70.

SUNDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Pop-up shower PM. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY

Dry start, showers late afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY

Sunshine returns. Iso storm PM. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny and mild. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY

Little more sunshine. Highs in the 70s

FRIDAY

Iso. Showers off & on. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY

Few showers, some dry time. Highs in the 70s.

MOTHER’S DAY

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 70s.