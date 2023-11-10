Tonight provides clearing skies and with a west wind with those skies clearing, temperatures will drop quickly into the 30s. High school football games look great other than the chill will be around. Kickoff temperatures this evening will be around 40 degrees with upper 30s expected by the end of the fourth quarter. We’ll end up near freezing overnight tonight.

Veteran’s Day features sunshine returning with high pressure nosing in from our north. We’ll see highs in the low 50s after a frosty start. A weak system down to our south will try to approach our southern counties, but other than a few clouds, we should remain dry. High school football games for the playoffs for Saturday look great, just consider something to keep you warm with the chill around.

Sunday keeps the sunshine in place for the two Virginias but the chill will continue another day as we begin the day with frost and see high temperatures once again in the low to perhaps mid 50s.

Monday continues the sunny and dry pattern. High temperatures will be near typical for this time of year as we climb into the mid 50s.

Tuesday is yet another sunny day with high pressure in control and highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday once again a dry day with partly sunny skies, with the trend of ‘icicles to bicycles’ continuing – cold, frosty starts followed by afternoons that aren’t too cold as we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday sees temperatures begin to approach 60 degrees for highs, which is slightly above normal for this time of year! We’ll see partly sunny skies with clouds beginning to build slowly late as our next system approaches.

Friday sees our skies increase in cloud coverage during the afternoon after a few breaks in the morning. A few afternoon sprinkles are possible with our next system on our doorstep. It’ll be a warm day, with highs around 60.

Looking ahead, we’re expecting the pattern toward the middle of November to turn on the warmer side! We should be in the mid 50s this time of year, so high temperatures in the 60s are looking more likely than highs below average. This will be something to watch for the buck gun hunters as we approach their season in a couple of weeks. The dry pattern looks to continue through the end of next week, with signs of unsettled weather looking possible shortly thereafter as we head into next weekend.

TONIGHT

Clearing skies. Frosty. Lows in the low 30s.

VETERAN’S DAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Sprinkles late. Highs near 60.

SATURDAY

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY

Showers possible – morning mountain flakes. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.