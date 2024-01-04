Advisories/Watches in Effect for our Region

Winter Storm Watch: Giles County from Friday afternoon through 7 p.m. Saturday.

Tonight features a very cold night with temperatures dropping into the upper teens under partly cloudy skies. It’s quiet – but it’s cold.

Friday is a calm day – the “calm before the storm” with partly sunny skies and highs rebounding into the low 40s. We’ll see clouds on the increase late in the day, but we’ll remain dry before midnight.

Saturday sees our big storm system arrive during the early morning hours. With this system arriving before dawn, we’ll see snow area-wide briefly switching to freezing rain and then rain for the lowlands during the morning hours.

The high mountain areas will see the snow persist longer. It’s a measurable snow for our mountain friends, with much less for the lowlands with rainfall cutting down totals tremendously. Regardless of the precipitation in your area, it will not be a fun day of driving. In addition to the mixed bag of precipitation on the way for our region, gusty winds in excess of 20 mph will be possible, which could result in a few power outages.

Sunday will enable some wraparound lake-induced snow showers for the morning as our low pressure system scoots away and our area is impacted by the backside of our low pressure. Highs will struggle to reach freezing under mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. In addition, wind gusts above 25 mph will be possible, with wind chill values down into the teens at times. It’s yet another raw day in our region.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs around 40 as high pressure takes control – a nice quiet day ahead of yet another storm system which looks to scoot in for Tuesday.

Tuesday brings another potent system into the region. At this point our region looks too warm for much wintry weather but a morning mix is possible. Afternoon rain showers will be likely with high temperatures jumping up into the 40s. We could see some impressive rainfall totals from this system, with some areas perhaps seeing more than an inch of rain.

Wednesday features a few snow flurries being possible once again on the backside of our storm system with a northwest flow in place and highs in the 30s.

Thursday sees our sunshine return with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s.

Looking ahead, we’ve got an active pattern that looks to continue. We’ve finally delved into a pattern more conducive for snowfall in the two Virginias – it’s all a matter of whether we can get enough cold air with our systems as they pass through that will determine the type of mess we encounter.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy. COLD. Lows in the upper teens.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

SATURDAY

Mixed precipitation likely. Rain, freezing rain, and snow all are on the table. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY

Snow showers early. Some clearing late. Highs in the mid 30s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TUESDAY

Mixed precipitation early switching to rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Upslope snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny, isolated sprinkles late. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Rain showers likely. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Few showers. Highs in the 40s.