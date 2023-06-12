Tonight will allow skies to clear from northwest to southeast. Some patchy fog will be possible as temperatures dip back to around 50 degrees. Starry skies will be around in the morning just before dawn as the clouds will be mostly long gone by then.

Tuesday is shaping up to be a beautiful day once with high pressure in control to our southwest. That will give us a westerly flow and temperatures won’t budge up too much as a result from Monday, with highs in the lower 70s. Skies will be on the increase late in the day with a system approaching from the north but we should remain dry.

Wednesday looks to bring the return of showers back into the region. An upper level low and a series of troughs in association with it centered near the Great Lakes will bring clouds and a few light showers into the region for our Hump Day. It does not look like an all-day wash but the clouds will hang tough as high temperatures only reach the middle to upper 60s with a gloomy light drizzle occasionally falling. Wet roadways will be a good bet at times throughout the day.

Thursday will be warmer, with an area of high pressure moving in from the south and slipping down to our southeast. This should enable a southerly breeze to begin to kick back in and as a result, highs will jump back up into the middle 70s for highs – another beautiful day!

Friday begins a bit of a more summer-like pattern. A southerly flow and ample heat should be enough to crank a couple of garden-variety afternoon storms, mainly over the mountains. Most towns will remain dry, with highs in the middle to upper 70s – not a bad way to wrap up the work week at all weather-wise!

Saturday looks dry with high pressure back in control up to our north. It’ll slide east during the afternoon and allow a southerly breeze to kick in, with highs near 80 under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday does look to bring the chances for scattered showers and storms back into the picture, with an area of low pressure scooting through. Afternoon storms are looking possible at this point, with highs near 80.

Looking ahead, a summer pattern of weather looks to be hanging for a little while in southern West Virginia, with high temperatures consistently near 80 degrees with isolated showers and storms in the afternoon the common trend. So, as we head into the start of the summer, a summer-like pattern will be hanging around! Don’t forget about the UV index, which will be running very high in the coming days, so burns will be easy to acquire!

TONIGHT

Skies clear, patchy fog possible. Lows around 50.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny – beautiful! Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy & gloomy. Few showers. Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny – nice day! Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Isolated PM storm. Plenty of sun. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny – beautiful! Highs near 80.

SUNDAY

Few storms possible. Highs near 80.

MONDAY

Scattered storms possible in the afternoon. Highs near 80.

TUESDAY

Couple of storms in the afternoon. Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY

Few pop-up storms. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

THURSDAY

An isolated sprinkle or two. Mostly dry! Highs in the middle 70s.