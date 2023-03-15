Wednesday will be a quieter day as high pressure continues to build in and fade away the clouds and flurries. A mostly cloudy start will become mostly clear by the afternoon. Temps will be slow to move but warm up over Tuesday with the mid 40s. Northwest winds will keep the chill and the cold wind chills so don’t expect a big improvement. That comes Thursday. Wednesday night, watch for refreezing as temps dip back into the low twenties.

Thursday will be the nicest day of our 10 day forecast as high pressure slides to our south bringing in southwest winds and warmer air. Temps will be cold to start but rise quickly in the afternoon sun. Afternoon highs for the eastern mountains push into the low 50s while the lowlands like McDowell and Wyoming counties push into the upper 50s with some spots cresting the 60 degree mark. A dry day overall makes Thursday the best for outdoor plans or chores. However, Thursday night, clouds increase as our next system pushes in from the southwest.

Friday will be a warm day but clouds and showers continue to build in. Hit and miss to start in the morning, steadier and heavier rains are expected for the afternoon as we work our way up to the 60 degree mark. As a large system pushes through, rain will continue off and on through much of our evening with light rain lasting overnight. It’s when we get to the late hours of Friday into the overnight that some change over to sleet and wet snow for the mountains will be possible. Hopefully sunshine the last two days will keep ground temps warm enough to minimize accumulations.

Saturday a few wet snow flakes early on for the eastern mountains will fade as a mostly cloudy start to the day get us underway in the last official weekend of the winter season. As winds shift out of the northwest, breezy at times, expect the winter chill to return. Highs struggle into the 40s by the late evening then fall quickly after sunset. Breezy conditions can be expected overnight into Sunday.

Sunday will see sunshine and blue skies return as dry air moves in but it comes at a cost. The northwest winds from the overnight have done their damage bringing in much colder air. Morning temps in the 20s will create some icy spots on roads as runoff continues to filter off the mountains. By the afternoon, temps barely make it above freezing. Call it winter’s last stand. Overnight lows dip into the teens as the final hours of winter “March” on.

FIRST DAY OF SPRING! Monday will at least be a clear start with a more winter feel. Morning temps in the teens and twenties is fitting since spring doesn’t officially arrive until 5:24 PM with the spring equinox. Temp will slowly rise through the morning with the 40s expected by the mid-afternoon. A chill in the air for sure, but at least we’re dry. As we welcome the official start of spring, temps will slide back into the twenties for overnight lows.

Tuesday we finally have a day where we’ll start to feel like March is supposed to for the first full day of the spring season. Morning temps are chilly in the upper 20s but by the afternoon, sunshine helps us into the 50s. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday evening as our next system moves in bringing rain showers for the late night hours into our Wednesday.

In your extended forecast, we look to stay closer to March average temps pushing into the 50s. A few passing systems will bring swings to our temperatures but no real big cold snap looking likely just yet. Not to say we’ll be warm in any means, but at least the days of 20s and 30s are looking fewer and farther between.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine returns! Temps warm slowly. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY

Nicest day of the week. Sunshine and warmth. Highs in the mid to upper 50s, some in push 60!

FRIDAY

Off and on rain showers, some heavy at times. Highs in the upper 50s but dropping PM.

SATURDAY

AM Showers, slow clearing PM. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Drier day, sunshine returns. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY

More sunshine, cooler than average. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Sunshine to start, increasing clouds late. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers return, temps cool. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine returns, still cool. Highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine and slightly warmer. Highs in the upper 40s.