Tonight will bring an end to the showers that made for a dreary Monday in the two Virginias. In addition, our wind will subside a bit as low temperatures dip back to around 40 degrees.

Tuesday provides a nice warm-up after a chilly start. The kiddos at the bus stop will want the jacket for sure but we will see a decent warming trend into the afternoon, as we’ll see high temperatures jump up into the lower 60s under partly sunny skies. There will still be a bit of a breeze, but nothing like the gusty conditions we encounter on Monday – gusts up to 15 mph are possible.

Wednesday continues the dry conditions with high pressure nosing in. Temperatures will be just short of seasonal for this time of year, with highs in the lower to middle 60s after a chilly start in the upper 30s. Partly sunny skies will make for a comfy afternoon overall.

Thursday is good news for warm weather fans as a southwest breeze kicks in, which will allow temperatures soar. We’ll make a run into the 70s under mostly sunny skies! If you don’t get a chance to enjoy the warm weather Thursday, you’ll get one more chance on Friday before yet another cold punch arrives for the weekend.

Friday is trending dry with partly sunny skies. As a result, temperatures will be warm, as we will make a run into the middle 70s! A stray isolated shower can’t be ruled out yet, but the trend is for our storm system that will be approaching us during this time frame to slow down, resulting in a wetter Saturday on tap. High school football at this juncture looks pretty solid other than the chance for a brief sprinkle with temperatures at kickoff near 70, dropping into the 60s during area games.

Saturday looks plain wet and gloomy, with an area of low pressure overhead providing abundant clouds and showers. This looks to be a day where you’ll want the rain gear if you plan to be outside, with highs in the middle 60s.

Sunday looks chilly and still wet at times, as some wraparound moisture around Saturday’s area of low pressure impacts our region with periods of drizzle and low clouds. Highs will only be in the lower 50s.

Monday continues the risk for a few isolated showers, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 50s.

Looking ahead, beyond this weekend’s low-pressure system that will plummet temperatures once again for the second half of the weekend, conditions for much of next week once again appear slightly below normal in terms of temperature. We will see a warming trend late next week that could get us to near average for highs in the 60s but the days of high temperatures in the 80s look to be long gone. If you plan on being outside for extended periods of time, don’t forget that the interactive radar on the StormTracker 59 app will allow you to use your location to zoom in on your area so you can easily see incoming bad weather. It’s free and made with you in mind!

TONIGHT

Slow clearing trend. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 40.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to middle 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny, isolated sprinkle late. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY

Gloomy with showers. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY

Shower chances continue. Chilly! Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy, few showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY

Isolated morning sprinkle. PM clearing. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.