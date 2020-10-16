Super Cold Tonight!

A FREEZE WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FOR THE ENTIRE AREA.

Another widespread frost and potentially the first hard freeze for some areas looks likely tonight. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s with some spots in the upper 20s! Our Freeze Watch has been upgraded to a Freeze Warning. It will remain in effect through early Saturday morning. Cover all temperature sensitive vegetation. Bundle up if you will be out late this evening or up early on Saturday!

High School Football is looking dry, but chilly. We will be in the 40s as the games start, but drop into the 30s by the time they wrap up. Be sure to bring a blanket or extra layers if you are heading out to support your favorite team.

Aside from being COLD tonight, we will see clear skies and quiet conditions. The cold front has moved through and we were able to clear out very quickly behind it. If you haven’t done it yet, you should probably turn the heat on tonight as many are in the upper 20s and low 30s by tomorrow morning.

Saturday is slightly warmer than Friday, but still cool. Highs will be in the mid and upper 50s throughout the afternoon. We will see plenty of sunshine and it will be a pretty nice day if you don’t mind the slight chill in the air. Overall the day is really a taste of late fall weather, just in mid-fall.

Sunday we warm up back to slightly more seasonable weather into the low 60s, dry skies once again remain in control. High pressure has anchored itself along the eastern US at this point, this keeps us dry likely for quite some time.

Monday we see our next front try to pass through the area, it’s looking likely that it will be strong enough to push back against our offshore high pressure. Rain is back in the forecast but, cooler temperatures aren’t as the front only makes it far enough to brings us the rain, not the cold air behind it. Highs remain into the 70s.

Tuesday, after Mondays front is deflected and our high pressure off the east coast asserts that it is here to stay we spend the day fully dry and a bit warmer. We keep into the 70s across the two Virginias, but we might end up on the cloudier side through mid week.

Wednesday, we keep things dry once again but likely a bit on the cloudier side. High pressure still remains in control so once again we warm our way back to the low 70s. This is quite warm for this time of year with many at this point running nearly 10 degrees above average!

Thursday we don’t see much change in the forecast either as each day continues to copycat the day before it. A fairly un-exciting weather pattern.

Alas, changes do appear as we head into next weekend. Friday our first hint of a high pressure busting front comes into play as we start bringing the chance for rain back into the forecast. Timing of this front isn’t certain just yet so rain chances are extended into Saturday as well. This looks to be a fairly strong front with another good shot of cold air behind it, so it looks like either Friday or Saturday could be our next big cool down.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

As the leaves start to change, be sure to take plenty of pictures and send them to us. You can do so on any social media platform through email by sending them to weather@wvnstv.com, or through our new online portal here.

TONIGHT:

Clear and VERY cold. Hard freeze likely in many spots tomorrow morning. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Rain looking more likely. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Remaining quiet. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Looking Drier. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Rain Possible. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Some rain chances. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out, cool. Highs in the 50s.