Temperatures are staying warm!

Tonight we will lose the rain as we move into the overnight hours. Watch out for some patchy fog early Monday morning. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will fall into the low to middle 60s.

To start the work week Monday we will be mostly cloudy with a chance at seeing a shower during the day. Temperatures will top out around 80 for daytime highs. Monday night will be much like Sunday night rain ends early with temperatures falling into the middle to upper 60s.

It looks like summer is finally here as our temperatures stay in the 80s for all 10 days! We will be unsettled through the first half of next week. Afternoon showers and storms look possible everyday. It looks like the second half of the week and into the 4th of July weekend will be a bit drier, showers are possible for Saturday afternoon so for now a we’ll keep a few shower chances in the forecast. Keep checking back the closer we get to the weekend, don’t cancel your plans just yet.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the middle 60s.

MONDAY:

Some showers. Highs around 80.

TUESDAY:

Chance of afternoon showers. Highs again around 80.

WEDNESDAY:

Still hanging on to afternoon shower chances. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Chance of an isolated shower. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet aside from an isolated shower. Highs in the 80s.

4th OF JULY:

Looking dry during the day. Showers in the evening. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs around 80.

MONDAY:

Looking dry for now. Highs in the 80s. TUESDAY:

Staying dry. Highs around 80. WEDNESDAY:

Partly Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.