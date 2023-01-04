Tonight features overcast conditions but overall, it’s a bit of a lull in the overall activity from this evening’s rain and the expected rain for Wednesday. Just a few scattered showers possible, with lows in the middle 50s.

Thursday we begin to clear up our skies, though the mountains will struggle to break the clouds. By the afternoon, a northwest wind and drier air will help clear everyone up but temperatures are going to tumble with colder air moving in. Highs only expected a few degrees above average in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday cold air rushes in from the northwest with a weak clipper system to our north. Northwest winds will create upsloping snow flurries for the higher elevations to our northeast like Webster and Pocahontas counties. Overall, not expecting much at this point. The real wakeup call will be the chill as we struggle to reach the freezing mark by the afternoon. Wind chills expected to be in the low 20s much of the day.

Saturday will be another cold and blustery day with temperatures working their way through the 20s and 30s in the morning and they will only top out around 40. Wind chill values will likely be stuck in the 30s much of the day. In other words, winter has returned to the region. In addition, a quick-hitting clipper system will be pushing through late in the day. Though it’ll be too warm for rain in the lowlands, this storm has the potential to dump some accumulating snow over the highlands.

Sunday keeps the chances for light snow possible for the mountaintops such as Snowshoe for the morning hours. The first half of the day looks wet while the second half looks drier. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s.

Monday a weak disturbance moves in, bringing rain showers for the lowlands and perhaps a few flakes mixing in for the ridgelines. Highs pushing into the 40s will ensure rain through for those that do see showers.

Tuesday, showers come to an end early pre-dawn with clearing conditions for the rest of the day. Temperatures will still be running cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Wednesday could bring a couple of isolated showers, but most are dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 40s.

In your extended forecast, aside from a chill this weekend and the potential for accumulating snow over the West Virginia mountains during that timeframe, it’s a warm pattern we’re in thanks to a blocking pattern that has set up over the western U.S. This means that other than an occasional lull, such as this weekend into next week, the pattern will remain generally the same – in this case, warm. This warmer than average pattern looks to continue through the first two-thirds of the month before the pattern breaks down – cooler conditions could follow toward the very end of the month.

TONIGHT

Showers exit, with a few breaks in the clouds toward dawn. Lows around 40.

THURSDAY

Mountain clouds, otherwise, partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy, with mountain flurries. Cold! Highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy, with a few rain and snow showers. Highs around 40.

SUNDAY

A few mountain flurries in the morning with cold rain showers elsewhere. Highs in the middle 40s.

MONDAY

A light mix of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to middle 40s.

TUESDAY

Mtn. flurries, most stay dry. Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy with an isolated mountain shower. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny and cooler once again. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY

A few rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.