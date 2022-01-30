Temps push above freezing today as a warm-up begins through Thursday

Sunday will be a bitterly cold start for much of the morning. Lowlands will warm up quicker than some of our sheltered valleys and higher terrain. The low to mid-30s towards the south and west with the mid to upper 20s for our higher elevation to the north and east. Partly sunny skies for most of us with clouds lingering longer in the eastern mountains.

Monday high pressure to our north and south dry us out but won’t be close enough to clear us up completely. A few clouds here and there but will thin as the day progresses. The extra sunshine and southeast winds will help push us into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday we continue to see quiet conditions with sunny skies through that day. More will reach for the 40s with the possibility of a 50-degree reading or two popping their head in by the afternoon as the combination of more sun, and winds out of the south put in some work.

Wednesday remains above average as southerly winds and some sunshine help warm us up. Clouds will increase through the day with rain showers waiting towards our west. Scattered showers in the late morning and early afternoon will grow in intensity through the afternoon and evening hours. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Heavier rain moves Wednesday night as our system stalls out over our region.

Thursday our stubborn front hangs around a while longer with heavy rain pushing through. We remain on the warm side of the storm helping temps get back into the low 50s. By this time, watch for street ponding and backed-up drains as heavy rain melts any remaining snow pack.

Friday our front is on the move again as cold air filters in behind it. A few icy spots with lingering snow showers will come to an end Friday night. Temps fall fast after the front passes with afternoon highs only in the low to mid 30s. Overnight lows drop into the teens which could lead to icy road conditions.

In the extended forecast, we quickly lose the warmth we had to kick off February as temperatures crash behind our exiting cold front. Highs in the 30s and the potential for the return of single digits for lows are on the table through this period.



