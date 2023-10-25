Tonight features a few high-level clouds with temperatures only dropping to around 50 degrees – a pretty mild night considering that we are nearing the end of October! With a southerly breeze, it’s a classic case of the ridgelines being a touch warmer than the valley spots, so a few 40s in the valleys are possible.

Thursday continues our warm stretch. High pressure remains off to our east and is acting as a bubble to prevent any rain from entering our area. As a result, we will see partly sunny skies with temperatures warming up into the lower to middle 70s. It’s the perfect weather to knock out any outdoor chores and to take the dog out for a walk.

Friday keeps our warm trend at hand, with temperatures warming up into the middle 70s. A few clouds will move through as, partly cloudy skies can be expected. Area high school football games are looking great weather-wise, with temperatures at kickoff in the upper 60s dropping back into the lower 60s and upper 50s by the end of the fourth quarter.

Saturday is a bit of a split forecast, with more sunshine in our southern counties and more clouds in our northern clouds, with our next storm system approaching from the northwest. A few sprinkles are even possible in our northern counties. As a result, we’ll have a bit more warmth in our southern counties and it will be a bit cooler in the northern counties. Highs north will struggle to reach 70 degrees, while temperatures will be in the middle 70s throughout our southern counties.

Sunday continues that split forecast, with more clouds and a shower or two north, while we see more sunshine down in our southern counties. Temperatures will once again be in the 70s for most with a few 60s in our northern counties given the extra clouds. With a breeze Saturday and Sunday out ahead of our next storm system, we will have an increase in fire danger – this would be a good time to avoid burning altogether until our front crosses Monday.

Monday looks wet. A cold front will slowly push through the two Virginias from northwest to southeast and much cooler weather lurks behind the front. High temperatures will likely take place during the first half of the day near 60 degrees, with temperatures dropping in the afternoon. Behind the front Monday evening will be a bit of a breeze as temperatures fall quickly. Flooding is not expected but this will be a day where leaves coming down and wet roads could lead to slick conditions.

Halloween looks to provide more tricks this year than treats from Mother Nature, with a few lingering showers possible and high temperatures only in the upper 40s – that’s about 25 degrees cooler than the high temperatures we experienced today! As we head into the overnight hours, temperatures will fall and that could allow a snowflake or two to mix in over the mountains!

Wednesday continues the deep November-like chill with high temperatures in the middle 40s and the chance for a sprinkle or two possible under mostly cloudy skies. As high-pressure checks into the region Wednesday night into Thursday, low temperatures in the 20s will be possible for our Thursday morning – we haven’t seen that in a while!

Looking ahead, we have a much colder pattern lurking for the beginning of November. High temperatures in the 60s and 70s this week will be replaced with highs in the 40s and 50s for the first week of November. A few nights will likely yield frosts/freezes which will likely finish the rest of our region off in terms of the growing season for 2023. Remember that you can stay up to date with any shower activity near you by downloading our free StormTracker 59 app, which provides an interactive radar for you at the tap of a button!

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy. Mild. Lows around 50.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Warm once again. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny – great evening for high school football! Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

SATURDAY

Few sprinkles north, more sun south. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY

Sprinkles north, clearing south. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

MONDAY

Rain showers likely and breezy. Highs around 60.

HALLOWEEN

Few lingering showers and breezy. Chilly! Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Brief sprinkle or two. Mostly cloudy and cold. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny but remaining chilly. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. A little warmer! Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny. Still below average temperatures. Highs in the 50s.