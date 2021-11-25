Thanksgiving rain turns to snow followed by cold weekend

Thanksgiving Night: A cold front is expected to move through the region from west to east tonight bringing with it rain showers and colder temps. Higher elevations will see a transition from rain to snow first. A few flakes are possible for everyone else overnight. Along with windy conditions, temps will fall steadily into the mid 20s. Icy spots on roads are possible overnight as well.



Friday cold air settles in for the long haul across the region. Winds out of the north will keep us cold all day with most struggling to break the freezing mark as of now. In addition, wind chills will return to the teens during the day. Snow showers are possible too, mainly along the mountains and their western facing slopes during the morning hours. After that, we should begin to clear out fairly quickly.





Accumulations look minimal with maybe an inch or two in the high terrain and a coating on grassy surfaces in the lowlands. South of I-64 and East of I-77 likely won’t see much outside of a few wandering flakes!

Saturday, we are a bit clearer and a bit warmer. Despite reaching the upper 30s and low 40s in the afternoon, wind chills will make it feel like we’re in the 20s. Northwest winds continue to blow in 10-15mph. The sun will at least help melt anything left frozen, but keep in mind it will all refreeze overnight once we drop back down temperature-wise.

Sunday, a quick-moving area of low pressure has the potential to bring rain and snow to the area through the second half of the day and into the overnight hours. Since this coincides with relatively cold air overnight, slippery travel is likely Sunday and heading into Monday morning. Highs during the day, upper 30s, and low 40s.

Monday, our weak low pressure moves out quickly leaving a few lingering upslope snow showers in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas. The rest of us should begin to clear out and see some sun, but we will remain fairly cool into the 30s for highs.



Tuesday looks clear and quiet. Sunshine will melt any icy spots leftover from the morning and any snow if it survived Monday. Highs will struggle up to the upper 30s and low 40s, but it will be an improvement over the day before at least.

Wednesday, we continue to warm up. Highs in the 40s and lows staying at or above the freezing mark will provide some relief from the icy mornings we dealt with all week long. Sunshine will be plentiful through the day as well.



In the extended forecast, chances for some unsettled weather linger into December. Generally looking like rain for the time being as we look to remain fairly mild into this period. We’ll update this as the pieces come together!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

