Monday starts off cold with temps in the teens but we’re on the warmer trend as high pressure moves in from the south. Winds shift from the west to southwest today helping temps push into the mid and upper 40s. Wind chills still an issue, but nothing like we saw this weekend. A great start to deer rifle hunting season in West Virginia.

Tuesday we continue to enjoy the influence of high pressure. A chilly start once again but we warm up nicely through the morning. Afternoon highs inch higher into the upper 40 and low 50s.

Wednesday yet again starts off chilly but warms up nicely. Mix of sun and clouds along with south winds helps us push into the low 50s for the afternoon. Folks hitting the road for Thanksgiving will have an easy commute weather wise with dry conditions for much of the East Coast. Local airports look in great shape too.

THANKSGIVGING will be a perfect day for cooking, spending time with family, and even an afternoon football game in the yard. While we’re looking to stay dry for the dayside of our turkey day a few clouds will filter in with showers late night into Friday morning.

BLACK FRIDAY will be a soggy time for early morning shoppers. Rain gear or umbrellas for those waiting in lines for those great deals. Temps won’t move much through the day as we work our way into the low to mid 40s by the afternoon. Showers could be heavy at times in the morning, tapering off to more scattered light showers in the afternoon. Mountains could see a few wet snow flakes late as temps drop into the 30s for lows.

Saturday will feature a few light snow flakes as we start the day in the 30s. We’ll change back over to rain by the daylight hours. Showers continue for much of the morning as we work our way into the mid 40s by the afternoon. Showers become more scattered late in the day with lingering sprinkles for the mountains by the evening hours.

Sunday, despite our rain from Saturday, we’re still running about average with temps working their way back to the low 50s thanks to more sunshine expected. We’ll continue to see clearing skies with sunshine for all by the afternoon. Travel conditions look ok dayside locally with folks coming back via I-81 to I-64 running into a few rain drops. Wet roads will refreeze overnight as we drop back into the 30s for lows.

Monday brings back high pressure and sunshine as we see temps dip slightly back into the upper 40s with the lowlands topping the 50 degree mark. A bit breezy at times early but calming as the day goes on. Travel looks in good shape for those taking an extra day for their holiday.

In your extended day forecast we look to remain average at or near the 50 degree mark. No real indication of a strong cold snap like we saw earlier this month. We’re also seeing a poor set up for snow chances so it looks like November will end with very little snow totals.

MONDAY

Sunny, breezy morning. Highs in the upper 40s

TUESDAY

Sunny w/ calm winds. Highs in the low 50s

WEDNESDAY

Still sunny and calm winds. Highs in the 50s.

THANKSGIVING

Sunny start, some clouds PM, Rain overnight. Highs in the mid-50s.

BLACK FRIDAY

Heavy rain early, sct. showers PM. Highs in the low to mid 40s

SATURDAY

Snow/rain pre-dawn, showers PM, clearing late. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine returns. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

Still sunny and seasonal. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Clouds increasing, rain towards the west. Highs in the 50s.