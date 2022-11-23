Tonight features an increase in cloud cover, with lows in the lower 30s.

Thanksgiving will be a perfect day for cooking, spending time with family, and even an afternoon football game in the yard. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60. While we’re looking to stay dry for the dayside of our turkey day, a few clouds will filter in with showers returning by Black Friday morning.

Black Friday will feature a few showers for early morning shoppers. Rain gear or umbrellas might be helpful for those waiting in line for those great deals. With the clouds, it won’t be quite as warm, with highs around 50.

Saturday is looking a bit drier! With that being said, high temperatures will be back up into the lower to middle 50s – it’ll still be mostly cloudy, however.

Sunday keeps the chances for shower activity around, with our second half of the weekend appearing a little wetter than the first half of the weekend, with highs in the lower 50s. Travel conditions look OK dayside locally with folks coming back via I-81 to I-64 running into a few rain drops.

Monday looks a bit overcast with a northwest flow kicking in. That will keep temperatures hovered down into the 40s as we struggle to break the clouds. They’ll break by the overnight though.

Tuesday looks a bit warmer, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with another storm system approaching, with a few showers around and highs in the middle 50s.

Thursday keeps the chance for a few isolated showers possible in the morning, with highs in the 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

In your extended day forecast we look to remain average at or near the 50-degree mark. No real indication of a strong cold snap like we saw earlier this month. We’re also seeing a poor setup for snow chances so it looks like November will end with very little snow totals.

