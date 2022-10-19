Tonight is going to be a cold night folks! Clearing skies and a light wind will be accompanied by temperatures dropping into the middle 20s – brutal considering our average highs are in the lower 60s and our average lows are in the lower 40s for this time of year! If you have any leftover moisture on your windshield, be prepared to defrost your car in the morning!

Thursday shows signs of a warming trend in store. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and a nice southwesterly wind ushering warmer weather back into the region. High temperatures will jump back up into the lower 50s!

Friday ushers in some much warmer – and more seasonal – weather back into the area. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures around 60 degrees. High school football games look great but bring the jackets! Kickoff temperatures right now look to be in the middle 50s, dropping into the 40s by the end of area games.

Saturday features a few fair-weather clouds but another dry day ahead. A nice southerly breeze will allow the mercury to climb to near 70! What a stark comparison to the temperatures we’ve experienced over the last couple of days.

Sunday continues to look dry. That means more sunshine and highs in the middle 60s instead of a gloomier day with clouds around. This trend could still change with a finicky system nearby, so we’ll watch closely, as the proximity of an area of low pressure forming over the Atlantic Coast near Delmarva will ultimately direct our weather for the day. A few more clouds will be a good bet though in comparison to Saturday.

Monday is another dry day with a few passing clouds in the afternoon. It’s a very warm day out ahead of our next storm system, which at this point looks to cross on Tuesday. Highs on Monday will likely be right around 70 degrees – enjoy!

Tuesday brings a few showers into the picture. It’s not an all-day rain but the umbrellas would be a good accessory to have as the showers will be scattered about, with highs in the lower 60s.

Wednesday returns the sunshine, with highs around 60.

Looking ahead in our extended forecast, a warm pattern generally remains until the end of the work week. Highs will be near average, with 60s likely for the middle part of the week. A stout frontal system looks to arrive around next Friday, bringing with it rain chances. The air behind that front looks cooler, with highs dropping back into the 50s for at least a couple of days. Overall, though, there is no chance of winter weather over the next couple of weeks!

TONIGHT:

Clearing skies and COLD. Lows in the middle 20s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny but still cool compared to average. Highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer – high school football looks great! Highs around 60.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny and very warm! Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny with more clouds east than west. Highs in the middle 60s.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny and beautiful! Warm! Highs around 70.

TUESDAY:

A few showers at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny and very comfortable! Highs around 60.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY:

Few showers possible with a front crossing. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny but cooler, with highs in the lower 50s.