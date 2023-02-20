Tonight we continue the “gloomy” conditions from this afternoon with cloudy skies. A few steady showers will continue to linger through the overnight and to start your Tuesday morning. Despite the gloominess, it will be a very mild night thanks to the clouds. Look for overnight lows to be in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday morning has a weak cold front come through with a few sprinkles likely to start the day. It will also be a windy morning at times with wind gusts potentially getting 20+ mph at times. But once that front crosses, a dry afternoon with sunshine a plenty can be expected. The sunshine will also help our temperatures warm back up, getting into the 50s by the afternoon.

Wednesday features a warm front coming through the early morning hours. This will bring back morning showers once again and a slick Wednesday morning commute. These showers will gradually taper off by late morning and a dry afternoon is expected. This front is also expected to start a warming trend across the area lasting until this Thursday. Look for temperatures to reach the upper 60s by dinnertime.

Thursday once again brings the showers as an arriving cold front approaches from the west. Steady showers through the morning and afternoon will leave our roads slick so careful on the roads through your morning and evening commute. The warm up, however, continues from yesterday as we approach the low 70s for afternoon highs.

Friday sees our temperatures drop as colder air sticks around from Thursdays cold front. Expect afternoon highs to only be in the middle 40s. Winds out of the northwest will make it chilly out there as our temperatures feel like they’ll be in the 30s. These winds will be windy at times as well, with 20+ mph wind gusts as times. Heading into the evening, clouds will build as we start an unsettled pattern for your weekend.

Saturday has another weather system push through with showers starting in the morning. These showers will continue into the afternoon as we see a soggy start to our weekend. We won’t warm up too much after starting in the upper 30s and get into the upper 40s by the afternoon.

Sunday continues the soggy pattern from Saturday with steady showers throughout your Sunday. Keep in mind of slick roads as you head out early for your Sunday morning. We look to continue our general warm up as afternoon highs approach the 50s.

Monday has a few showers early in the morning but those will gradually go away heading into the late morning. Your afternoon is looking quite dry with a few pockets of sunshine possible! This will help keep our temperatures above average and approaching the low 50s.

In your extended forecast, the start of your March is looking to remain unsettled at times as showers continue this on again, off again pattern. However, their will be a few days mixed in where sunny skies return. Temperatures also appear to be above average for certain days so does this leave no room for Old Man Winter making one last return before Spring starts? We will continue to keep an eye on how the rest of your Winter will progress.

TONIGHT

Showers continue. Lows in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY

A few AM showers, but a dry PM. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers in the morning with an afternoon break. WARM. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY

More showers and even WARMER. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine a plenty. Cooler. Highs in the middle 40s.

SATURDAY

Little warmer but showers return. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY

Showers continue. A little bit warmer. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY

Showers early, dry afternoon. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY

Morning showers but sunshine for afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Dry and sunny day! Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY

On again, off again showers. Highs in the 50s.