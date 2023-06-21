Wednesday morning starts off with temperatures in the 60s. As we head into the late morning hours and afternoon, we are expected to get another round of rain showers, some of which could be on the heavy side. This can affect anyone wishing to travel around for their Tuesday, causing slick road travel and reduced visibility from any showers. The breezy conditions will be around once again, as east winds continue around 10-20 mph and wind gusts again of 25+ mph. The continuous cloud cover will once again drop our temperatures, causing our afternoon highs to only get into the upper 60s.

With more rounds of showers expected for our Wednesday, monitoring your local rivers, creeks, and streams will be a must. These rounds of showers can cause increased chances for localized high-water issues across portions of southern West Virginia and Virginia. Remember, if you see any standing water either out driving or even walking, remember to turn around and don’t drown.

Thursday morning starts off with another cloudy morning. Thankfully, Thursday morning looks to hold us to a few breaks possible in the morning hours. This will hopefully provide some brief relief for anyone on Wednesday who saw some any heavy showers. However, we aren’t done with the showers just yet. This is thanks to our low-pressure system down near the coast, as it’s now expected to track northward and into the Ohio Valley Thursday night into our upcoming weekend. This will cause an increased chance for more showers, especially during the late afternoon into the overnight hours on Thursday. Thus, another slick evening commute looks possible for your Thursday. A few breaks in the morning will help our afternoon highs get back into the 70s.

Friday will end the work week starting with more chances for showers. We are continuing to track the low-pressure system, which will track northward into our Friday. As it does, we will see an increased chance for more storms, especially in the afternoon with daytime heating. This system will continue to work its way into the Ohio Valley overnight, but we should see a decrease in shower activity with the loss of sunshine. With some sunshine possible in the morning, our afternoon highs will approach the middle 70s.

Saturday will start the weekend off with temperatures in the 60s. Our low-pressure system from this past work week will gradually weaken as it continues to move northward. With that said, Saturday looks to give us the best day so far where some dry time is possible. There will be enough moisture around to instigate a few isolated showers. This will continue into the afternoon where partly cloudy skies along with some isolated showers are possible. Once again, any shower activity will diminish with the loss of daytime heating. The partly cloudy skies will help our afternoon highs get back into the middle 70s.

Sunday is trending mostly on the dry side. We’ll begin the morning commute off in the 60s under partly cloudy skies. The mix of sun and clouds will be sticking around many as we progress into the late morning and afternoon. There will be enough moisture along our eastern mountain counties for a stray shower, but the lowlands will remain pretty dry on Sunday. Another day where most will get the chance to dry out and recover from the showers from the past several days. If you have time as well, Sunday looks to be a great opportunity to get any outdoor chores done that you may have missed out on. Partly sunny skies will once again help the temperatures, helping them climb near the 80 degree mark.

Monday begins the new work week under partly cloudy skies again and morning lows in the low 60s. For the start of your new work week, we are continuing to track a new weather system. A new low-pressure system will bring a cold front in sometime during the late morning into the evening for Monday. This will bring back the rain showers along with a few thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. While a mostly cloudy night seems possible, a bit of sunshine seems possible during the morning, which will help our afternoon highs rise into the low 80s.

Tuesday continues the chances for a few more thunderstorms. Our cold front will continue to progress across the area, bring in chances for a few morning showers and some afternoon thunderstorms with daytime heating. The system will begin to move out during the late afternoon and evening, as we see rain chances begin to diminish through the overnight. The passing of the cold front will keep our afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

In your extended forecast, we officially began the summer season with the crossing of the summer solstice on the 21st. So, how is out first full week of our 2023 summer season looking? So far, it looks great! We’ll have a few storms possible on Tuesday, but the second half of the week is looking better. Sunny and dry weather will continue into our Wednesday and Thursday forecast, with mostly clear to partly sunny skies expected once high-pressure builds in. This will allow for our temperatures to rise into the 80s to ring in the first full week of summer!

WEDNESDAY

More scattered showers, better chances in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Showers continue, better chances late. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY

More showers possible. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY

A few isolated showers, gradual clearing PM. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY

MTN showers mainly, plenty of dry time. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY

PM chances for showers/thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY

Few storms expected, showers diminish overnight. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

More partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY

Isolated storms possible. Highs in the low 80s.