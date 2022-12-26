Tonight allows our weak clipper system to head out of the two Virginias. It’s a storm system that will cause minimal issues – perhaps a couple of slick spots but that’ll be the extent of impacts.

Tuesday begins the great thaw across our region. High pressure will be in control and that means after some morning clouds, we should see a good bit of sunshine and a decent warm-up! High temperatures will be in the upper 30s – that’s going to be the warmest we’ve been in several days. And if you think that’s warm, just wait until the end of the week!

Wednesday continues our warming trend! High pressure heads down into the Carolinas, so a nice southerly breeze really kicks into motion, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees!

Thursday is even warmer! We’ll see a good bit of sunshine with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s.

Friday in the two Virginias will be the warmest we have been in a long time – we’re going to make a run at 60 degrees! Right now, we’ve got highs in the upper 50s, but I’m sure some bank thermometers will surely read 60, especially west! Partly sunny skies will be the dominate sky for a majority of the day, with increasing clouds ahead of our next system late.

Saturday looks wet – no doubt about it at this point, folks! It’ll be a mild day, with highs in the 50s, but a healthy rain is on the way. Keep that in mind for New Year’s Eve festivities!

Our first year of 2023 on Sunday keeps just a couple of sprinkles around, but it’s a mostly cloudy and gloomy day overall with highs in the 50s once again.

Looking ahead, Mother Nature is flipping the switch and we are looking mild to begin 2022! High temperatures in the 50s look probably for the first several days of the new year – so no snow appears on the horizon for the two Virginias for now!

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy with occasional flurries before midnight. Little to no accumulation, with lows in the middle to upper teens.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny – the great thaw begins! Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny – warmer! Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny – low 50s for highs!

FRIDAY

Partly sunny and very warm – highs near 60!

NEW YEAR’S EVE

Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the middle 50s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY

Mostly cloudy with a stray sprinkle or two. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny and remaining warm. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny and warm once again. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

A few showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY

A few sprinkles. Highs in the 50s.