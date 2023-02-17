FLOOD WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

For northern Wyoming and western Fayette and Nicholas Counties until 10:30 AM.

For central Raleigh and western Wyoming and McDowell Counties until 12:00 PM.

For a portion of Pocahontas County until 12:45 PM

For portions of Mercer and Summers Counties until 1:45 PM.

For eastern Greenbrier County until 2:00 PM.



For portions of Tazewell County until 7:33 AM Saturday.

Flood Warning means flooding is happening or will happen shortly. Monitor creek and stream levels closely. Those in low lying areas should monitor rain and water levels and be prepared to move to higher ground.

Friday morning sees the showers continue with the passing cold front, but these showers should gradually taper off into the late morning and afternoon. As you head out the door for your Friday, keep in mind of slicks roads along with high waters along creeks and streams. Also keep in mind poor drainage areas for standing water and ponding issues for the morning drive. This cold front is expected to bring in the cold air which will drop our temperatures gradually throughout Friday. Temperatures will start off in the 50s/40s and get into the 30s by the afternoon. Old Man Winter will try to make a little bit of a return this later in the day but mainly for the higher elevations. Only the higher elevations (above 2,800 feet) will see snow accumulations of a grassy coating. Despite cloudy skies, road temps should be warm enough in the afternoon for wet roads. Clouds begin to clear late into Friday evening. Overnight lows will once again drop below freezing creating slick travel for the overnight.

Saturday starts off with plenty of sunshine as high pressure builds in for this weekend. Not only does this mean a dry weekend in store, but a gradual warm up thanks to southern winds. Saturday looks to bring back mild temperatures this time of the year as we approach the middle 40s for afternoon highs. This will be the perfect day to get the salt off your car, enjoy the beautiful outdoors, or even make a trip to Winterplace!

Sunday looks to continue Saturday’s trend with mostly sunny skies as high pressure continues to remain in control. This means another beautiful day in store and a gorgeous end to our weekend! Yet another day to go outside and enjoy the scenery. Southern winds will only continue to warm us up as we get approach the middle 50s by dinnertime.

Monday brings back the sunshine to start our next work week off. We will see temperatures start out cold in the 30s but get back into the 50s for the afternoon. However, we will have the clouds coming back by dinnertime with showers expected to push through the later evening hours and lasting until Tuesday morning.

Tuesday starts off with a few showers so slick travels can be expected for some on Tuesday morning. These showers look to be on again, off again throughout the day as a weak system pushes through. Temperatures continue to be above average with us starting in the 30s for the morning and then progressing into the 50s for afternoon highs.

Wednesday continues on with our unsettled pattern this week as another low-pressure system builds off to our west. A warm front looks to bring some showers for the morning commute with an arriving cold front through the overnight into the morning hours for Thursday. Once again, we trend above average for temperatures thanks to the warm front with afternoon highs once again in the 50s.

Thursday has a few showers in the early morning but a gradual clearing by the late morning and afternoon. We should also see some sunshine finally back in before dinnertime to end off your Thursday! We continue on with our warm stretch as afternoon highs once again remain in the 50s.

In your extended forecast, we become a bit more unsettled with rain chances increasing for each day. At least for those that aren’t a fan of winter weather, we do remain mild with temps running well above average.

FRIDAY

Rain showers early. Winter returns late. Snow showers, windy. Highs in the low 40s.

SATURDAY

Sunshine returns. Brisk & breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine and warmer! Highs back in the 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy. Iso. shower possible. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Hit and miss showers, mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Rain, rumbles, and wind. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY

Iso showers AM. Clearing PM. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY

Cooler but dry. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Stray afternoon shower possible. Highs in the 30s

SUNDAY

Sunny and dry to end the weekend. Highs in the 40s.