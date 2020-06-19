The rain sticks around for Friday

Today we keep a chance of showers in the forecast, but this is where we may start to see a few breaks of sun. Highs will improve towards the low to mid 70’s for all as the clouds finally look to break up across the region and more sunshine is able to make it through. It still won’t be a completely dry day though, with some thunderstorms possible in the afternoon hours.

Friday night we see one of the driest nights all week as any remaining shower activity will fizzle out as the sun sets. Lows Friday night into Saturday morning also make quite the jump to the upper 50’s and low 60’s.

Saturday (first day of astronomical summer), there will be more breaks of sun with the chance of a shower still in the forecast. Highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s are expected. Sunday we keep the warming trend going with highs in the low 80’s and plenty of sunshine with just an isolated shower here or there. It will be great weather to get out and celebrate Dad!

To start out next week we hold onto the low 80’s for highs a passing shower is in the forecast for now. Tuesday is still warm with highs remaining in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Unfortunately, it looks like showers remain in the forecast through much of next week as well. We may finally start to dry out a bit as we approach the weekend.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TODAY:

More showers. Maybe a quick break of sun. Highs in the middle 70s

SATURDAY:

Still hanging on to showers, with a few more breaks of sun. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

A bit drier, but we still can’t rule out a shower here or there. Highs around 80.

MONDAY:

A shower or two possible. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Better chance of showers. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

More of the same. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Showery, with some sun. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Hopefully staying dry aside from an isolated shower. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Chance of showers again. Highs in the 70s.