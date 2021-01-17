The snow showers continue overnight

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTY UNTIL NOON ON MONDAY

Tonight pretty much the same as last night, snow continues across the area off and on not everyone will see snow at one time. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s so we could have some slick spots on the roads. Be careful if you have to go out.

Monday another quick hitting disturbance glances by the area bringing with it a chance of a few scattered snow showers to some. Not everyone will see them, especially east of the mountains, but it bears mentioning as it will be another annoying part about a Monday. Highs will only make it into the upper 20s for most.

When all is said and done between tonight and Monday morning most will pick up 1 to 3 inches of snow. A lot of this will come during the evening Saturday and into Sunday morning. There could be some locally higher amounts in the mountains where we are expecting 5+ inches. Snow squalls will make for rapidly changing road conditions, especially Saturday night.

Tuesday brings some slow improvement in the temperatures but in reality it just brings us up to average as we head towards the middle of the week. Clouds remain in the forecast forecast which will hinder us getting any warmer, some of us could even see more snow showers.

Wednesday could bring some unsettled conditions back into the region with some mountain snow showers. For now looks like most of us will stay dry. Snow or not, we’ll see a cloudy day with cooler temperatures than the day before.

Thursday, temperatures will make a quick rise as another disturbance lines up to pass through the region. Likely to be a more rain event at first seeing as how we will flirt with the 40 degree mark, some snow showers could mix in overnight.

Friday we dry out but stay cool heading into the weekend, Sunday is looking like our next chance at some snow / rain chances. Still a ways out so keep checking back.

In the extended forecast unsettled conditions continue to file into the two Virginias. We’re also watching a cold snap that could happen as we enter into February, there have been some long term hints for this, just remember past 10 days it’s hard to say for sure!

TONIGHT:

Snow showers. Lows in the 20s.

MONDAY:

A few snow showers. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

TUESDAY:

A few snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy, with breaks of sun. Rain moves in. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Next system? Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Snow showers possible again. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering upslope snow. Highs in the 30s.