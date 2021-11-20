The weekend starts quiet and will end with rain

Tonight we’ll see a few clouds build in as we remain dry. West winds continue to blow in around 1-5mph giving our low in the 30s more of a chill. Clouds will continue to build in through the overnight kicking off our Sunday with a bit of a grey feel.



Sunday looks to start with mostly cloudy skies. Rain holds off until the late afternoon but we’ll notice the wind beforehand. West winds of 10-15mph with gusts as high as 25mph are possible as the quick-moving front pushes through. Rain amounts will be limited with most of us seeing less than a third of an inch. Behind the front, we’ll see winds shift from the northwest bringing in much colder air. Highs in the 50s drop into the low 30s overnight.



Monday, rain will switch over to snow for the higher elevations as our cold front passes. Wet roads with near freezing temps may lead to a few icy spots, particularly our bridges and overpasses. Morning commuters may want to give themselves extra time. Rain and clouds push out for the afternoon. Temps will be stubborn to move with a high in the upper 30s and low 40s. Overnight lows drop into the teens.

Tuesday is looking drier and drier. We will see clearing skies through the day, but temperatures remain very cold as we drop into the low 30s for our highs. Overnight lows will once again be in the teens and low 20s.

Wednesday we’ll warm up slightly ahead of another cold front waiting out west. Highs will get up into the low 50s with mostly clear skies. As for those traveling for the holidays, it should be easy to travel around the region. Lows warm up slightly to the freezing mark.



Thanksgiving we remain cool through the day but thankfully dry so any family traditions should be able to go off without a hitch if they’re done outside. Just don’t forget to bring a jacket! Highs in the mid-40s, lows drop back to the 30s for most overnight.

Friday we’ll see another fast-moving cold front bringing us showers in the morning and snow flurries by the afternoon for the higher elevations. Highs reach the low 50s before falling back through the evening into the upper 20s.

In the extended forecast, generally cold weather is here to stay with temperatures running below average likely through the end of November. There are a few storm signals trying to organize after the holidays that we’re watching in the WeatherLab. Keep checking back as we get more data in!



As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.



TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and dry. Lows in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Rain moving in late, breezy. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY:

Some showers to start then gradual drying. Highs in the 40s, lows in the 20s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out, but cold. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy, cool. Highs in the 40s.

THANKSGIVING:

Keeping drier. Highs near 50.

FRIDAY:

A shower possible, but mainly dry. Highs near 50.

SATURDAY:

Dry with an isolated shower. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY:

More rain moves in late. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Rainy with highs in the 40s.