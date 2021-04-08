Thunderstorms this Afternoon

Today rain enters the forecast by the afternoon and evening hours. Likely we’ll see mainly isolated thunderstorms bringing most of the rain but some plain rain is possible too. Winds will be gusty through most of the day, and especially through this afternoon where gusts could top out over 30mph.

There is a level 1 of 5 risk to see severe weather across the coal fields and points west today. The main threat would be for some of the storms to produce strong to possibly damaging wind gusts as they pass by. Additionally our tornado risk is VERY low but not zero either.

Friday some rain hangs on, namely in the form of some isolated thunderstorms. Our severe risk is negligible with these but they will disrupt any afternoon plans you might have! Outside of the occasional thunderstorms we will see some sun at times and stay fairly mild. Every one should remain in the 70s. There is no severe weather risk for Friday.

Saturday we slowly continue to dry out with a few showers and thunderstorms still possible across most of the area. We’re a little cooler than the day before but we should still get into the upper 60s and the low 70s.

Sunday we see a similar day to Saturday. Highs will make a quick jump back into the 60s for most. Throughout the day we’ll be drying out too so it might be easier to get outside and enjoy the warmer weather. Just be mindful if you do that a few showers are still possible first thing in the morning.

Monday we’ll hold steady with a dry day back into the upper 60s and low 70s. More sun is expected after a showery and cloudy weekend, which will be a welcome change. This will make two nice Mondays in a row if the forecast holds!

Tuesday rain makes a possible reappearance for the most part it looks like another round of scattered thunderstorms and showers along another passing cold front. We’re keeping chances low in the forecast for now as timing on this one is a little bit tricky. Highs will stick to the 60s ahead of the front.

Wednesday we return to more seasonable if not a little below average weather behind Tuesdays front. Highs will only be into the 50s for most, but for the most part most of the rain has come to an end at this point.

We dry out but remain fairly cool in the extended forecast. For now it doesn’t look like another hard freeze is on the table but another frost certainly is possible through this period. Just be mindful if you’re starting to get that itch to plant, it’s not safe just yet!

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the StormTracker 59 app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. Spring is nearly upon us, it’s time to start your severe weather season preparations, including purchasing an NOAA weather radio for your home.

THURSDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Overcast with a chance of showers. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

More rain, mainly early. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Sunny and dry. Highs near 70.

TUESDAY:

Rain chances return. Highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering rain, drying out. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Dry with some clouds. Highs in the 50s.