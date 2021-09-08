Thunderstorms Wednesday give way to cooler weather to end out the week

Wednesday, our cold front passes through bringing scattered showers and storms. A quick-hitting torrential downpour can’t be ruled out that could cause some pooling or ponding but that will be the biggest impact we see if at all. Overall the flood threat is very low. It’s not raining all day and we will still see some sunshine here or there. Highs will jump ahead of the front into the upper 70s and low 80s for most.

Thursday, the front pulls away and our winds take on a more northerly direction. This cools us off back into the low to mid-70s throughout the day. Any lingering clouds will break up through the day allowing the sun to make it feel like it’s just a bit warmer than it is.

Friday, we’re dry and clear with a strong high pressure nestled above us. We can’t shake the northerly winds just yet and still remain on the cool side of the high. Afternoon temperatures will only top out in the low to mid-70s again.

Saturday our high slides a little south flipping us from a north wind to a southerly one. Highs make a quick jump into the 80s for most, outside of the high elevations which will likely remain in the upper 70s. Plenty more sunshine is expected too.

Sunday, we keep the heat and the southerly winds. A little bit of humidity begins to return to the air as highs jump back towards the upper 70s and low 80s.

Monday, we’ll hold into the upper 70s and low 80s still. Drier weather remains in play as high pressure sticks around for the beginning of the work and school week.

Tuesday, we’re still mild. Highs stay just above average near 80 degrees for most. We’re still mostly sunny but a few more clouds are working their way into the mix at this point as a new cold front sits off to our west.

In the extended forecast we look to remain above average into the 80s for the most part. Rain looks possible Wednesday and Thursday along another cold front, something we’ll have to keep an eye on!

Summer isn’t quite done with us just yet so the threat of severe weather across the two Virginias remains. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.

WEDNESDAY:

Sct. showers and partly cloudy. High in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Dry with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Dry, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Mix sun & clouds. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

The best chance for rain. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 80s.