Thursday will bring back more dry time once again. Your Thursday morning will start off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s. Patchy fog is also possible, which will create some reduced visibilities on the roads. The late morning and afternoon, however, will see plenty of dry time and a bit more sunshine when compared to yesterday. Currently setting up to be a nice afternoon for anyone interested to get outside and enjoy some outdoor activities! Another weather disturbance will look to come through Thursday night so keep the rain gear ready as you begin your Friday. The sunshine we do see for Thursday will help our afternoon highs into the middle 70s.

Thursday night brings in another rounds of showers, especially past dinnertime. A low pressure system up north will swing by the Ohio Valley, causing it to push through showers heading into Friday morning. This will lead to slick road conditions and some more patchy fog through the overnight. Overnight lows for tonight will drop into the middle 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

Friday morning will start off with a bit more cloud cover and another chance for some more showers. Our low-pressure system up north will bring in one more chance for showers before sliding off to the east. Before it does, another round of isolated showers is possible across the higher elevations and the lowlands on Friday. The chance of rain will once again fade away by the time Friday evening rolls around. We should see a few breaks with some sunshine, which will help our afternoon highs get into the middle 70s.

Saturday begins the weekend with a few clouds and morning lows in the 50s. Overall, Saturday is gearing up to be a great day. High pressure will settle in for Saturday and allow for a dry start to the weekend. If you have got any free time this weekend, try to see if you can make plans for anything outdoors. Afternoon highs for Saturday will trend back into the upper 70s.

Sunday ends the weekend off with another dry forecast. Our high-pressure system from yesterday looks like it will stick around for Sunday and provide us with one more day of dry time. If you have any outdoor plans, definitely get those done either in the morning and stretching into the early evening. This is because of the chance of one or two showers approaching the area through the overnight, with the bulk of Sunday staying dry. Afternoon highs for Sunday will make a run for the 80s after many wake up in the 50s.

Monday will begin the new work week with temperatures starting off in the 50s and under mostly cloudy skies. With some daytime heating in the late morning and afternoon, the chance for scattered showers and storms remains possible with a low-pressure system arriving into the area. Thus, before heading out the door for Monday, make sure to have some rain gear on standby once the afternoon rolls around. We will see a few breaks throughout the day, which will help our temperatures reach the upper 70s.

Tuesday begins with partly cloudy skies and a fairly warm morning, with most morning lows near the 60 mark. We’ll continue the morning with some more clouds, but another round of isolated showers and storms remain possible during the late morning and afternoon. Daytime heating, along with our lingering low-pressure system, will help drive in a few storms throughout that time. Not looking like an all-day washout once again but another summer afternoon to keep the rain gear around. A few more clouds on Tuesday will drop our temperatures into the middle 70s.

Wednesday continues with even more chances of showers and storms. Our low-pressure system will once again continue to linger down toward the south and provide Wednesday with more chances for scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Don’t put away the umbrellas just yet for Wednesday is looking like a gloomy and slick day in the forecast. Temperatures on Wednesday will stay in the middle 70s for the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

In your extended forecast, we continue to stick with the summerlike temperatures. Next Tuesday through Wednesday will bring our temperatures down a little with more cloud cover expected. Afternoon highs for those days will stretch into the middle to upper 70s, which are seasonably average this time of the year. Summertime showers and storms remain possible Monday through Wednesday with a low-pressure system staying around. A few breaks will be possible during that time, but having some rain gear around will be helpful as we continue with the work week. It does appear the system will slowly dissipate out by next Thursday and heading into the end of the work week. While the chance for a stray shower is possible next Thursday and Friday, we should also see a lot of dry time as well heading into next weekend.

THURSDAY

Mostly dry and partly cloudy. Showers arrive late. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

A few showers possible, partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY

Dry start to the weekend. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY

Dry weather continues. Shower chances late PM. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY

Scattered storms to begin the work week. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY

A few storms possible again. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny, afternoon storms remain possible. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

A few stray showers possible. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY

Stray showers continue. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.