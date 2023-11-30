Thursday, we rebound nicely after starting off with a cold morning. Southwest winds will propel our temperatures into the 40s by lunchtime and eventually into the 50s for the late afternoon. A nearby high pressure system will keep us dry along with a few clouds sticking around throughout the day.

Thursday night sees clouds build as a low pressure system moves in. Despite the increase cloud cover, rain showers will hold off until your Friday morning. We remain under the influence of a southwest breeze, keeping our overnight lows in the 30s.

Friday brings back the rain showers, first starting off in the middle morning hours with general light showers. Scattered showers will continue into your afternoon along with a few breaks at times as we head into your overnight. A southwest breeze should help get our temperatures back into the 50s though expect a gloomy day under cloudy skies.

Saturday will be a gloomy start to the weekend with cloudy skies. We remain sandwiched in the middle between two low pressure systems, with the chance for isolated showers during the day. Temperatures will once again make it back into the 50s with a southwest breeze in the driver seat.

Sunday continues with the cloudy skies as a low pressure system moves through. As it does, the chance for some lingering showers will once again be possible and could interrupt any outdoor plans Sunday afternoon. We continue to be under the influence of a southwest breeze, which will give us above average temperatures in the 50s.

Monday sees a low pressure system move across the Great Lakes. This will cause our temperatures to struggle, with windy west/northwest winds keeping our afternoon highs in the 40s. Lingering showers will be possible, mainly across the mountains, along with some light flurries in the mountains as temperatures drop into the 30s.

Tuesday brings in yet another low pressure out from the north. It will be a windy and cloudy day as rain chances increase in the afternoon. As temperatures begin to drop overnight, the chance for flurries will be possible once again, as afternoon highs get into the 40s and overnight lows are in the 20s.

Wednesday continues to see falling temperatures as afternoon highs struggle to make it into the 30s. Flurries again look to be possible for your Wednesday, both across the mountains and lowlands. We will continue to fine tune this as we get closer, though it does appear to be a cold and cloudy day for our Wednesday.

In your extended forecast, temperatures will continue to drop with the introduction of colder air. By next Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will be in the 30s. After some lingering flurries possible on Thursday, next Friday through Saturday begins to dry out as high pressure builds in.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Mild PM. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY

Showers linger. Cloudy skies. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy. Showers linger. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

Partly cloudy. Chance for showers PM. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Shower chances PM. Colder. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Cold. PM snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY

Slow AM clearing. Still cold. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Chilly. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Still chilly. Highs in the 40s.