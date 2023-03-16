Thursday will be the nicest day of our 10 day forecast as high pressure slides to our south bringing in southwest winds and warmer air. Temps will be cold to start but rise quickly in the afternoon sun. Afternoon highs for the eastern mountains push into the low 50s while the lowlands like McDowell and Wyoming counties push into the upper 50s with some spots cresting the 60 degree mark. A dry day overall makes Thursday the best for outdoor plans or chores. However, Thursday night, clouds increase as our next system pushes in from the southwest.

Friday will be a warm day but clouds and showers continue to build in pre-dawn. Hit and miss showers to start in the morning, steadier and heavier rains are expected for the afternoon as we work our way up to the 60 degree mark. As a large system pushes through, rain will continue off and on through much of our evening with light rain lasting overnight. We’ll have have wind gusts pushing 25-30mph at times as the front cross the region mid day. It’s when we get to the late hours of Friday into the overnight that some change over to sleet and wet snow for the mountains will be possible as colder air bleeds in behind the front. Thankfully sunshine the last two days will keep ground temps warm that it won’t stick.

Saturday starts with clearing skies west to east with those in the mountains hanging on to the cloudy conditions until mid-day. It’ll be a cold day over all with northwest winds. Highs only in the low to mid 40s with wind chill values making it feel like we’re in the mid 30s much of the day. Mountain ridgelines will see colder wind chills at times through the day. As sunshine returns, for the afternoon, the ground will warm up allowing us to dry out.

Sunday will see sunshine and blue skies return as dry air moves in but it comes at a cost. The northwest winds from Saturday have done their damage bringing in much colder air. Morning temps in the teens and twenties won’t budge much with the morning sunshine. By the afternoon, temps barely make it above freezing. Call it winter’s last stand. Overnight lows dip into the teens as the final hours of winter “March” on.

FIRST DAY OF SPRING! Monday will at least be a clear start with a more winter feel. Morning temps in the teens and twenties is fitting since spring doesn’t officially arrive until 5:24 PM with the spring equinox. Temp will slowly rise through the morning with the 40s expected by the mid-afternoon. A chill in the air for sure, but at least we’re dry. As we welcome the official start of spring, temps will slide back into the twenties for overnight lows.

Tuesday we finally have a day where we’ll start to feel like March is supposed to for the first full day of the spring season. Morning temps are chilly in the upper 20s but by the afternoon, sunshine helps us into the 50s. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday evening as our next system moves in bringing rain showers for the late night hours into our Wednesday.

Wednesday morning a weak system tries to push in from the south bringing light showers early on. We’re cold enough in the mountains that early to see some wet snowflakes but accumulations will be nil as we transition to rain by the afternoon. The system exits quickly allowing us to see some sunshine between stubborn clouds. Temps are warm despite the morning rains as southeast winds keep temps near average.

In your extended forecast, we look to stay closer to March average temps pushing into the 50s. A few passing systems will bring swings to our temperatures but no real big cold snap looking likely just yet. Not to say we’ll be warm in any means, but at least the days of 20s and 30s are looking fewer and farther between.

