Thursday morning we start out dry but clouds will quickly increase by mid-morning. We’ll get most of the day side to enjoy with temps warming up nicely into the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds and winds do increase after the lunchtime hour as showers try to push in from the south.

The farthest southern counties may see a shower around the early evening while those towards the north will wait until 8-9pm. After that heavy rain and even a rumble or two possible into the overnight hours through Friday. Winds pick up out of the southeast throughout the day 15-20mph with winds upwards of 30mph possible after midnight.



Friday moderate rain showers continue to work through the region which may impact the morning commute. By lunchtime, showers will become a bit more scattered and light. Don’t expect much sunshine as a gloomy afternoon unfolds. Temps are still in the 60s with southwest winds. By Friday night, showers tapper off with a few isolated showers sticking close to the eastern mountains.

Saturday we catch a small break in the rain but not completely dry. A few isolated showers throughout the day likely with several dry hours in between. Not exactly a great day for outdoor plans but overall, not a rainy day like Friday. Clouds are stubborn as we continue with the gray and gloomy feel. Highs only reach the mid to upper 60s.



Sunday morning will be a soggy one as another system pushes in from the southwest. Some heavy rain through the morning and early afternoon before tapering off some by the late evening hours. Highs only reach the mid to upper 60s. Plan for a few scattered showers into the night towards the east as we dry out gradually through Monday morning.

Monday lingering showers remain for the morning commute as clouds are stubborn to clear. Towards the eastern mountains, clouds will be a theme of the day while those towards the west will eventually see clouds thin enough for some sunshine. This won’t help temps as colder air is reinforced keeping daytime highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday a few morning snowflakes possible through the higher terrain through Pocahontas County but overall, light drizzle for the rest of us. Showers will be isolated through the day with some sunshine in-between. Highs still chilly with northwest winds in control in the low 50s.

Wednesday we catch a break in the rain for a brief time but we’ll be far below average with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. Not exactly May-like weather as the cold snap continues.

In your extended forecast the cold air is here to stay as we welcome in the month of May. With average highs in the upper 60s this time of year, many of us will be 10 degree below that. An unsettled pattern does look to bring beneficial rain just in time for those May flowers, so don’t hate the rain too much.

Despite the several rounds of rain expected this week, April overall has been very dry. Drought conditions for northwestern Pocahontas county and nearly every county showing below average precipitation this month so far means our ground is still very dry. Fire dangers will still be a factor going into May. Spring Fire Bans are still in place until May 31st for West Virginia.



