It’s been an interesting day of weather across the country. In 24 hours, the east side of Dallas, Texas picked up a radar-estimated FIFTEEN inches of rain! To put that in perspective, that’s about four months of rain for us – and it all fell in 24 hours! Flash flooding is extensive in that region as a result.

Tonight will feature clearing skies for the majority of us with a few clouds and perhaps some brief mist over the West Virginia mountaintops. Low temperatures will drop back into the upper 50s.

Tuesday is a splendid day of weather, with plenty of sunshine expected and high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s with an area of high pressure up to our northwest across parts of Wisconsin. That will bring with it more of a northerly/northwest wind flow which will keep the humidity down!

Wednesday continues the trend of sunny conditions, with just a few fair-weather cumulus clouds in the afternoon. Highs will warm into the lower 80s as our high pressure system heads right into and over our region.

Thursday will be a bit on the toasty side temperatures warming into the middle 80s in many locations. Just a touch more moisture may be enough to fire up a shower or storm over the mountains but most of us are quiet.

Friday’s forecast does not veer much from Thursday, with high temperatures in the middle 80s but there will likely be a few more isolated showers around than Thursday with a little more moisture and a trough forming over the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia. Many of us will remain dry, however.

Saturday brings a few more chances for scattered storms with a cold front pushing through. There will not be much change in weather behind this front, but the weak front should kick off a few widely scattered showers and storms. There will still be a lot of dry time with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Sunday will be mostly dry, but there’s just enough humidity to pop an isolated shower or two in the afternoon. Highs will be toasty in the middle 80s.

Monday will also feature an isolated storm threat with the humidity but again, most are dry, with highs in the middle 80s.

In our extended forecast, there are signs of more rain chances for the following week, at least as we head toward midweek with a more robust storm system approaching the region. More chances for rain, some of which will likely be a bit more widespread will be possible Tuesday into Wednesday before we dry things out for the end of the week, which does look cooler at this point, with highs in the 70s.

