Tonight is a mostly clear night – temperatures will plummet as a result! Low temperatures will drop back into the lower 20s, so watch for the potential for a couple of slick spots on the untreated roadways.

Thursday is a beautiful day, as high pressure slides to our south, bringing in southwest winds and warmer air. Temperatures will be very cold to begin the day but rise quickly in the afternoon sun. Afternoon highs will make a run at 60 degrees – that should not be a problem in our western counties! A dry day overall makes Thursday the best for outdoor plans or chores. However, Thursday night, clouds will increase as our next system pushes in from the southwest.

Friday will be a warm day, but the showers will arrive in time for the morning commute. Expect wet roads as you head out the door, though it’s generally only around a quarter of an inch in total Friday that we’re expecting. A cold front will push through during the early afternoon and will take our shower chances with it, but temperatures will then begin to cool down!

Saturday will begin with a couple of snow showers during the early morning over the mountain with clouds lingering through the mid-morning. By the afternoon, west to east, sunshine returns as highs take a hit, only making their way into the lower 40s.

Sunday is a very sunny day overall, but much colder as northwest winds continue to pump in Canadian air. Morning temperatures in the teens won’t make for a fun morning for the daffodils and we won’t improve that much in temperature as we struggle to reach the freezing mark!

Monday for our first day of spring sees a decent warmup on the way, with high temperatures returning close to normal with in the upper 40s. The sunshine continues, with partly sunny skies expected.

Tuesday sees another nice and sunny day on the way for the region, and we warm up a little more, with highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday is sunny yet again – it’s a nice day as this drier pattern continues, with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

In your extended forecast, rain is looking more likely as we warm back to average. As March goes, the rollercoaster ride in temperatures is nothing new but at least long-range outlooks have us a little steadier than we’ve been for the first half of the month. Spring is looking to arrive right on time as we add a few more 60-degree days towards the end of the month.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and very cold! Lows in the middle 20s.

THURSDAY

Beautiful! Increasing clouds late. Highs near 60.

FRIDAY

Off-and-on rain showers, especially early. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY

Early AM mountain flurry, sunshine PM. Highs in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY

Plenty of sun but cold again! Highs in the middle 30s.

MONDAY – FIRST DAY OF SPRING

More sunshine, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and near average. Highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Carbon copy of Tuesday with plenty of sun. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY

Shower chances return. Mostly cloudy otherwise, with highs near 50.

FRIDAY

Few rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.