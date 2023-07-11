Tonight features mostly clear skies, though it won’t be quite as cool as last night, as our wind direction shifts to coming from the south. Low temperatures will dip back to around 60 degrees. Some patchy fog will once again be possible.

Wednesday features high pressure shifting off to our east and heading over the Atlantic Ocean. The clockwise flow of the high-pressure system in combination with it being off to our east will give us a southerly flow which will warm us up but also make us more humid. With high pressure nearby, we should stay dry, but it’ll be toasty outside with high temperatures in the middle 80s. Humidity levels will increase slightly but we should stay dry!

Thursday sees our chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms on the rise with a soupy airmass in place and a weak trough scooting through. There is just enough energy off that system in a moisture-rich environment to kick off scattered showers and storms. Some locally heavy rainfall cannot be ruled out but flooding is expected to be a low threat given how generally dry it’s been, with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for our region for severe weather, with damaging wind gusts being the risk. Again, this risk overall is low, but we’ll keep an eye on this threat!

Friday continues the chances for a few scattered showers and storms with another trough moving through. Though it won’t be an all-day wash by any stretch, any storm that pushes through will be capable of locally heavy rainfall once again, with highs in the lower 80s. Storms will be isolated in nature.

Saturday continues the hazy, hot and humid pattern which will fester more chances for a few scattered storms as yet another trough works through. These troughs will be set up by an upper-level trough that will be pinwheeling up to our north and enabling the weak systems to push through the region. Like on Thursday and Friday, there’s just enough energy with this trough to provide a few scattered storms. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s once again.

Sunday features more of an isolated chance for storms as high pressure tries to nose in. At this point, there will be enough humidity to pop a shower or two, but most are dry, with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

Monday allows this isolated storm threat to persist with the heat and humidity, with highs in the middle 80s.

Tuesday keeps the risk for a few isolated showers, but again, a lot of dry time will be in store, with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Looking ahead, the summertime feels that many have been craving for in southern West Virginia and Virginia after a cool end of spring and start to summer continues. Warm to occasionally hot and humid conditions will foster an environment for a few scattered storms – a typical pattern we see here in Appalachia!

