Tonight features mostly clear skies with temperatures dipping back into the middle 50s. A little bit of fog is possible once again in the mountain valleys, but otherwise, it’s a very quiet night on the way.

Friday remains toasty! An upper-level ridge of high pressure continues to remain nearby and that will keep us dry as it moves even closer to the region. We’ll be warming up even more for our Friday, as high temperatures jump into the middle 80s! You better bet that some bank thermometers in our western counties will push to near 90 as the summer days make a return to southern West Virginia.

By Saturday, a weak upper level low will be moving down to our south and that could kick a couple of isolated showers into the picture for the afternoon primarily. This does not appear to be a washout by any stretch, just the typical summertime convection we’ve come to get used to in summertime Appalachian. Highs on Saturday will once again be toasty in the middle 80s.

Sunday features the chance for a couple of showers once again, primarily in the morning, but the bigger story will be a front that pushes through Saturday night into Sunday morning. Though there doesn’t appear to be much moisture with it, temperatures will be noticeably cooler, with highs dipping back into the middle to upper 70s. Plenty of sunshine is still expected for the afternoon!

Monday looks beautiful with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 70s – much cooler than we’ve seen recently! This looks to begin a trend of slightly cooler weather as we work toward midweek.

Tuesday brings back the chance for an isolated shower or two with an area of low pressure nearby. Highs will be in the middle 70s, slightly warmer than on Monday.

Wednesday could have a few more showers around than on Tuesday depending on the exact track of an area of low pressure, with highs in the lower 70s. There will undoubtedly be changes, as a small shift in this area of low pressure will drastically alter our chances for rain. But for now, expect a few showers.

Thursday looks partly to mostly sunny with highs in the middle 70s – another awesome day of weather ahead!

Looking ahead, temperatures look to be near normal for the middle to end of next week with only occasional chances for an afternoon shower or two. It’s a pretty quiet pattern overall as we begin to wrap up spring 2023 soon and enter into the summer season in three weeks!

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and cool. Patchy mountain valley fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny – warm! Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY

An isolated PM shower. Summer-like! Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY

Isolated shower chance continues. Mainly dry. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny with a couple showers. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

A few showers possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny, warmer. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny once again. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy – warm. Highs near 80.

SUNDAY

An isolated shower, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.