Tonight will be another calm night across the mountain state. We will start out mostly clear, but going into the early hours for Sunday, we will have more clouds build in to the area as we get closer to the sun officially rising. Thankfully, tonight will be a dry yet chilly one, with much of the area getting into the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday brings our next system closer to the region, especially by the afternoon. It’ll be close enough to where scattered showers will make a return late in the day, particularly west. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Halloween unfortunately looks to provide more tricks than treats this year as of now. The aforementioned low pressure system will be nearby and that looks to provide a good chance for showers at times. We’ll fine tune this forecast as we get closer – but you may want to consider an umbrella to go with the candy bucket if your town’s trick-or-treat hours are on the holiday itself! Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s with the clouds and showers around.

Tuesday’s rain chances look a bit more scattered, with a few lingering showers around. It’ll be cool once again as a result, with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be a day where most of us will stay dry, but a few stray showers across the region will still be possible. Highs will be back into the mid 60s.

Thursday continues the sunny trend, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 60s.

Friday wraps the work week up once again on a dry note with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 60s.

Saturday will be yet another nice one, filled with mostly clear skies and plenty of blue skies. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

Looking ahead, there’s not any substantial cold weather spells looming ahead – so no snow threats for the next couple of weeks. However, it also doesn’t look overly above average in terms of warmth either, with generally near seasonal conditions expected to persist into the first week of November. Keep in mind that with the leaves hitting the ground, it’s easy tinder for brush fires to start, so please be careful burning and follow the rules in place regarding burning!

TONIGHT:

Calm with clouds gradually building in! Lows in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy with late afternoon scattered showers, mainly west. Highs in the lower 60s.

HALLOWEEN:

Showers likely at times. Highs in the middle to upper 50s to near 60.

TUESDAY:

Few sprinkles at times. Highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer, with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer, with highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny and warm! Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry for now with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

MONDAY:

Still looking dry with more clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the low 60s.