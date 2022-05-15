Tonight will be a repeat of Saturday night as showers and storms wind down. We stay humid with temps dropping through the 70s and settling in the muggy 60s. We should clear up enough to catch a glimpse of the total lunar eclipse happening tonight. It starts at 10:30pm until 1am. Through the early predawn hours clouds increase and showers move back in as a cold front is set to move through Monday morning.

Monday a cold front pushes through our region bringing a relief to some of the humidity we’ve suffered through over the weekend. A small risk, 1 out of 5 chance, for severe weather is possible as our front pushes through. Main threat continues to be high winds and localized high water issues. We’ll begin to clear up Monday overnight

Tuesday, high pressure builds in behind Monday’s cold front allowing us to clear up and dry out. Mostly cloudy skies to start give way to a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs remain near average in the low 70s.

Wednesday begins with clear skies and mild as we work our way up into the mid and upper 70s but the afternoon. A few clouds here and there but we stay dry through the afternoon and evening. Clouds continue to thicken up with showers moving in during the overnight for the very early Thursday morning hours.

Thursday a fresh round of rain is likely as another front moves its way through the area. Rain is likely through most of the day. Highs in the upper 70s are expected.

Friday will host a few passing showers here and there early with a slow clearing for the afternoon. Showers still possible late into the afternoon but we’ll dry out by Friday evening. Highs hot in the mid to upper 80s.

In the extended forecast, another unsettled stretch of weather is looking likely into the end of next week. Highs will also begin to climb through this period with widespread 80s looking likely!

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

The Spring Fire Ban remains in effect. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.



