Thursday we enjoy a change in wind direction which will help warm us up quickly from the 50s into the 70s by lunch unlike Wednesday when it took a bit to warm up. As sunshine and southerly breezes continue for the afternoon, many push into the upper 70s with a few 80s sprinkled in for the lowlands. Humidity levels rise too so expect a more summerlike feel to the later parts of our day. A few clouds as a result, but no rain.

Tonight will be a mild night as clouds thicken up and keep the heat near the surface. Even by midnight we’re still in the mid 60s. Overnight lows in the steamy mid 50s will be our first clue a change in weather is coming for Friday.

Friday, a humid morning warms quickly into the 70s by lunch. As clouds increase showers become likely by mid day followed by scattered thunderstorms. Heavy downpours may slow you down for the evening commute but severe weather is not expected at this time. Garden variety spring storms with lightning being the biggest risk. Highs top our just shy of the 80 degree mark.

Saturday scattered showers begin our day and remain for much of our Saturday. Highs stay mild in the upper 70s. A few rumbles in the afternoon possible but by Saturday night, showers begin to fade some.

Mother’s Day, Sunday hosts a few downpours in the morning with scattered showers in the afternoon. A few dry hours here and there, just don’t forget your umbrellas for your Mother’s Day plans. Afternoon highs push back into the upper 70s.

Monday a few more showers in the morning pass through becoming more isolated by the afternoon as we begin to dry out some. Some dry hours but an umbrella day for sure at times. Highs cooler a bit in the 70s.

Tuesday clouds are stubborn to move out with an isolated risk of a shower for the eastern mountains early on possible. Otherwise we’ll start to clear up for the afternoon with sunshine returning and lower humidity overall. Temps cool slightly into the low 70s.

Wednesday looks to be a fantastic day with temps pushing into the 70s and low humidity making for a comfortable afternoon.

In your extended forecast, we look to stay in the 70s but showers and spring thunderstorms loom for the weekend. No real pattern change in our jet stream expected so the on again off again pattern with rain chances will continue through much of the middle of May.



THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the 80s

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. PM showers/t-storms. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY

Few showers/rumbles throughout the day. Highs in the 70s.

MOTHER’S DAY SUNDAY

Off & on showers early, isolated risk PM. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY

Few AM showers. Slow clearing. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY

Iso. sprinkle east. Sunshine returns PM. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and comfy. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine, touch warmer. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY

Nice start. PM storms. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY

Sct. showers, warm. Highs in the 70s.