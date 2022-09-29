Thursday we start to see the thermometer move in the opposite direction than that last few days as we see a touch more humidity added back into the region. A few more clouds here and there and a more southerly wind flow will help us get back into the low to mid 60s.

Friday will still be below average for many of us as we start the day with mostly clear conditions. Still frost in the 40s but we work our way back into the mid and upper 60s. Ian is expected to continue its push north but will take its time. Clouds will increase Friday evening ahead of Ian with showers expected for the overnight. Winds will also pick up as the day goes on. 10-15mph winds for the afternoon jump to 20-25mph for the overnight.

Saturday will be a soggy and windy day as the remnants of Ian push into our region from south to north. Showers and T-storms are a safe bet throughout the day. Winds will be howling around 15-20mph with gusts as high as 30mph+. Heaviest of rain will be early morning through the early afternoon. While widespread flooding is not expected, localized high water under downpours, low lying area along creeks, and runoff issues can still occur. The good thing here is how dry we’ve been this month so our ground should be able to handle most of the shower activity. Showers will continue into the overnight through Sunday morning.

Sunday Ian is still over the two-Virginias bringing scattered showers for much of the day. Localized high water in troublesome areas possible with repeated rounds of showers but over all we should fare well in this regard. Highs still cool in the low 60s as Ian begins to push off towards the east.

Monday we start to see what’s left of Ian push towards the east and with much of the moisture rained out over the weekend, showers become less frequent. Still a good umbrella day as scattered showers will continue to roam the region. Highs begin to cool back into the low 60s.

Tuesday the eastern mountains will hold on to a shower or two in the morning as Ian makes its way out. High pressure is helping kick Ian to the coast so most of us west to east will enjoy the return of sunshine as the day progresses. Just don’t expect much help temp wise as we struggle our way to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday brings back the sunshine for all of us with fair weather clouds rolling by in the afternoon. Temps will be hurt with a northwest flow as we struggle our way into the low 60s. It’ll be a nice day to finally dry with despite the cooler than average feel.

In your extended forecast the return of the 70s may just be in our future as we get back to more average temps. Watching for a few weak system late next week to bring the chance of some showers but overall, we look to trend drier into the month of October.

REMEMBER: Saturday, October 1st is the start of the Fall Fire Season for West Virginia. Fire Bans go into effect with no outdoor burning from 7am to 5pm daily until December 31st. After 5pm, follow these guidelines and laws to limit the risk of fall wildfires.

THURSDAY

Sun, clouds & cool. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY

Sunny start, PM Clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1ST

Showers increase throughout the day. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY

Heavy rain & T-storms. Highs in the upper 60s / Low 70s.

MONDAY

Off and on showers. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY

AM Mnt Showers. Clearing PM. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY

Still sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny start. Iso PM showers. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY

Mix Sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 60s & low 70s.