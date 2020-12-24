Tough Travel Today, Rain to Snow This Afternoon

WINTER STORM WARNINGS GO INTO EFFECT AT 4PM THURSDAY UNTIL 1PM FRIDAY FOR W. GREENBRIER, FAYETTE, RALEIGH, SUMMERS, MERCER, WYOMING, MCDOWELL, WYOMING AND TAZEWELL. WINTER STORM WARNINGS GO INTO EFFECT AT 7PM THURSDAY UNTIL 1PM FRIDAY FOR NW POCAHONTAS



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES GO INTO EFFECT AT 7PM THURSDAY UNTIL 1PM FRIDAY FOR NW POCAHONTAS. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES GO INTO EFFECT AT 4PM THURSDAY UNTIL 6AM FRIDAY FOR E. GREENBRIER AND MONROE

WIND ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT UNTIL 4PM THURSDAY FOR TAZEWELL, MERCER, SUMMERS, MONROE, AND WESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTIES.

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10PM THURSDAY FOR NW POCAHONTAS COUNTY

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT AT 7AM ON FRIDAY UNTIL 12PM SATURDAY FOR NW POCAHONTAS COUNTY

Today (Christmas Eve) our impactful cold front is starting to push through the area bringing with it travel headaches through the holidays. Heavy rain, flooding, strong winds, and heavy snow are all on the table for today and that’s not even the end of it as bitter arctic air is on the way for Christmas day.

A small risk of flooding is in place over the mountains and areas east today. This is due to the threat of heavy rain in general, and additionally the snow pack in that area will contribute to the flood threat. Snow on the ground leads to both excessive run-off since the ground can’t absorb it, and it adds more water into the system because as the rain falls the snow is also melting.

Strong winds are concerning today as there could be a few scattered power outages as a result! The strongest winds will be focused up along the high elevations, but don’t let that fool you, really no matter where you are today you will see strong winds. Enough to toss around your unsecured holiday decorations.

When it comes to our snowfall map we’ve made the choice to up some of the snow totals across areas west of I-77. This is a small jump to the 5-8 range, most should see towards the lower end of that, but for those in the areas of higher elevations (Sandstone, Flat Top, Burkes Gardens, etc…) you have the best chance to see totals nearer to 8 inches!

Christmas day, starting out in the morning the first and most important thing is it is going to be bone chillingly cold. Air temperatures will be in the teens and possible even the single digits for the high elevations. At this point to it will still be windy, so wind-chills will easily be in the single digits and below zero for most everyone.

The rest of Christmas day does not get much warmer, if we can break the 20s that will be an achievement as both the arctic air and our fresh snow will be trying hard to keep us cold. Time outside should be limited, due to the wind chills, but if you do venture out be sure to layer up and cover as much exposed skin as you possibly can!

Saturday and Sunday share the fact the high pressure is breaking up the clouds but not much more than that. Saturday looks to hold onto below freezing temps making for a cold start to the weekend. Sunday is a bit more welcoming with highs potentially making it to the 40s for most!

Monday our next system in what seems like a never ending train of them is set to pass by. Not enough cold air with this one in the current forecast so still looking a bit messy, mostly a rain/snow mix at the moment with more rain into the lower elevations. We’ll have to keep an eye on this one and see how it evolves in the forecast.

In the extended forecast it doesn’t look much warmer or quieter. Chilly temperatures well below freezing and more storm signals are still hanging around. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding this period right now, so expect changes here frequently.

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

THURSDAY:

Rain to snow! Highs in the 40s and 50s.

CHRISTMAS:

Lingering snow showers. Drying out after but bitterly cold. Highs in the single digits and teens.

SATURDAY:

Dry but chilly again. Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY:

Dry still. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier. Highs around 30.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Another storm system. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the upper 30s.