A few showers and thunderstorms have developed in the region this afternoon. Some storms could be strong, with isolated damaging winds and small hail the main threats. Many will stay dry. The thunderstorm threat diminishes after dusk, with overnight lows in the 60s.





Sunday another systems brings the chance of showers and storms in a scattered nature. Temps still hot and humidity is high. A few storms Sunday afternoon could be strong to severe, though a widespread severe weather event is not anticipated. We have some concerns about damaging winds possible, particularly in any severe storm that does develop, near the end of its life cycle. A “microburst” is gusty winds from the base of a thunderstorm towards the ground, and can cause significant wind damage in the area they impact. The atmosphere has some ingredients that make that a non-zero risk. Heed all warnings issued. Highs will be in the 80s.





Monday we continue with scattered showers and cooler temps thanks to a cold front. It’ll take its time moving through so the risk of rain and thunderstorms remains with us all day. Cooler air and clouds will keep us in the 70s during the day and the 50s overnight.

Tuesday a few showers linger in the predawn hours but we clear up for the day. Sunshine returns for the late morning. Highs will remain in the 70s.





Wednesday our pleasant summer weather continues with a clear day and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thursday we’ll enjoy a nice day with sunshine to start and temps working back to the mid-80s. While we stay dry through the daylight hours clouds begin to build in for the nighttime hours with showers overnight into Friday.

Friday will see a mix of sun and storms as our next front towards the west adds some instability to our hot and humid airmass. A few scattered storms possible through the afternoon and evening with more widespread storms for the weekend.

Through the extended forecast we see truly Summertime weather settling in, with some usual rain and thunder chances.



With summer weather we have to watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

TONIGHT:

Humid, partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Sun/Sct. Storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY:

Sct. storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Sunshine returns. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny, Iso storm late. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Sct. Showers/storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SATURDAY:

Sct. Storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s

SUNDAY:

Stormy at times. Highs in the low 80s|

MONDAY:

Sct. storms. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 80s.

