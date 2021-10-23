Trade-Offs: Sunday warms up but with rain moving in late

Tonight clouds will increase as a weak surface low pushes into our region. Outside of a stray, short-lived sprinkle, we’ll stay dry tonight. A layer of dry air aloft is protecting us so far in terms of showers. With the extra clouds acting like a blanket, we’ll see overnight lows in the mid-upper 40s.

Sunday, mostly dry conditions will be around outside of an isolated sprinkle during the day. Winds pick up out of the southwest at 5-10mph with some stronger gusts. This will help warm us up as we stay on the warm side of our next weather system. Highs in the low 70s. Rain chances increase into the evening and overnight.

Monday sees a cold front move in bringing clouds, rain, thunderstorms, and the threat of severe weather. While we won’t see rain all day long, the chance for rain will be with us through the day. Once the front passes, cold air rushes in behind which will be with us for a while. Highs remain warm near the 70-degree mark until the front passes.





Tuesday, rain lingers for the mountains as winds shift out of the northwest following our most recent front. Clouds will still be around too, but they will break up a bit more as the day goes on bringing some sun back into play outside of the highest elevations. Highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday, we’re sandwiched between our exiting front and an approaching front. Clear skies will take hold briefly across the region giving us a chance to dry out and get outside during the day. Winds out of the south will help to boost temperatures to the upper 50s and low 60s in the two Virginias.

Thursday, another cold front is expected to push through the region. Currently, this looks to be stronger than the previous two fronts, meaning chances for heavier rain and much cooler air on the back end of it. For now, it’s still too far out to talk too many specifics so be sure to check back often.

Friday will hang onto a few clouds with showers likely for our mountain counties. Another shot of cold air keeps temps below average with highs in the low to mid-50s. This pattern of waves of rain continues for the weekend.

In the extended forecast, cooler air works its way in as our front exits sending highs back into the 50s. Long-range forecasts continue the unsettled pattern with more shots of cold air possible for the end of October.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Clouds increase but dry. Lows in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

A chance for rain during the evening, especially north. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY:

Scattered showers. Highs in the 70s, dropping fast in the evening.

TUESDAY:

AM Mountain rain. Highs in the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY:

Rain looking likely. Highs near 60.

FRIDAY:

Lingering showers. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY:

Iso Showers. Highs in the low 50s

SUNDAY:

Sct. Showers. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY:

Drier. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

