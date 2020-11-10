Tropics remain active into November

ATLANTIC BASIN (WVNS-TV) — Tropical activity in the Atlantic Basin shows no signs of slowing down as one of the most active hurricane seasons on record continues. We passed the threshold of the normal list of names for the season back in September, after which we started naming storms after the Greek alphabet. The last and only other time this was necessary was back in 2005.

As we push through November, we have Tropical Storm Eta AND Sub-Tropical Storm Theta as of 10 a.m., Nov. 10, 2020. Theta is the eighth letter in the Greek alphabet, and the thirtieth named storm this year. The 2005 hurricane season only saw 29 named storms, or up to the letter “Eta” in the Greek alphabet. The 2020 hurricane season can now claim, by number of named storms at least, the title of “Most Active Hurricane Season”.

November doesn’t seem to be done just yet either. Another area of disturbed weather south of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands has been marked with a 70% chance of development in the next five days by the National Hurricane Center. If this does gain strength and become better organized over the next week or so, we could see Tropical Storm Iota (Pronounced ai·ow·tuh).

Forecast Valid as of 10 a.m., Nov. 10, 2020

Hurricane season officially comes to an end on Nov. 30, meaning there is still 20 more days to go before the season comes to an end. One should keep in mind, we have seen tropical and sub-tropical activity in both December and January before, albeit it is very rare…