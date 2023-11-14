Tuesday will see our skies change into a partly cloudy day thanks to a southern system. Unfortunately, a battling northern high will keep rain chances away into our Tuesday afternoon. The added cloud cover will keep our temperatures in the 50s, assisted by a northerly wind.

Wednesday begins with a cold morning in the 30s. We continue with a tug of war battle between a southern low and northern high, with our high winning out again. Partly cloudy skies once again for our Wednesday. A southerly wind will help with highs in the 60s for the lowlands and 50s for the mountains.

Thursday should see more clearing take place as our high moves a little southward. A southerly wind will help propel our highs in the 60s for your Thursday afternoon. Dry conditions once again for your Thursday so remember to continue following fire ban rules whenever outside.

Friday morning starts dry, but clouds will begin to move in. A cold front will slowly slide in, pushing out our high and bringing in the showers as we head into your Friday night. Finally, some rain to help with any fire risks as we see another day in the 60s!

Saturday morning starts soggy as helpful rain showers move in. They won’t be around all day, as rain chances drop into the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop into the 40s for the lowlands and mountains as a cold, northerly breeze takes over.

Sunday sees the arrival of another high pressure system. This system will allow our clouds to diminish, leaving a mostly clear afternoon. Expect a chilly end to the weekend as afternoon highs will be near the 50 degree mark.

Monday starts next week on a dry note again with high pressure dominating. A warm, southern breeze will begin to propel our temperatures into the low to middle 50s in the afternoon after starting off the morning in the 30s. We’ll start to see clouds build overnight out to our west as our next system approaches for our Tuesday.

In your extended forecast, Tuesday through Wednesday looks unsettled with rain showers returning, which will continue to help alleviate dry conditions outside. Thursday into next weekend signals the arrival of drier weather, but at least we get a good two day stretch of rain back into the region.

TUESDAY

A cold AM start. Sunny PM. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

A mild morning. A slight warm up. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY

Another dry day. Still warming up. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY

Clouds build. Scattered showers. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY

Showers AM. Clearing PM. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy. Chilly. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly clear. Still chilly. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Chance for showers. Clouds build. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

AM showers. Stray PM chances. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy. Gradual clearing. Highs in the 50s.