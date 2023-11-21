THE FOLLOWING ADVISORIES HAVE BEEN ISSUED:

Wind Advisories have been issued for the following:

– McDowell County until 1 PM Tuesday afternoon.

– Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, and Nicholas counties until 6 PM Tuesday afternoon.

– Tazewell, Bland, Mercer, Summers, and western Greenbrier counties until 6 PM Tuesday afternoon.

– Northwest Pocahontas County until 6 PM Tuesday afternoon.

Strong winds out of the southeast with sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph. Winds gusts of 40+ mph are possible. Debris on the roads and localized power line issues are possible with these winds. Be cautious on the roads for any holiday travelers, including anyone still needing to do some last minute thanksgiving shopping.

Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the following:

– Pocahontas County until 1 PM Tuesday.

Instances of freezing rain are expected along portions of Pocahontas County. As we head into the afternoon, any freezing rain will switch over to rain showers as temperatures warm up.

Tuesday is a soggy day with our frontal system scooting by. Scattered showers will move through, along with the chance for some icy rain in the morning across the mountains, for any Thanksgiving travelers, so perhaps give yourself a few extra minutes before hitting the road as wet roadways can be expected. Highs will be in the 50s, but a breezy day, southeast winds between 15-35 mph and wind gusts of 30+ mph, will make “feel-like” conditions feel like they are in 40s for the lowlands and 20s across the higher terrain.

Wednesday sees more chances for rain as our low passes northward. While most will see a chance for rain, a flake or two of snow across the higher terrain in Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties is possible. Highs will only make it back into the 40s, but a cold northwest breeze will push “feel-like” temperatures into the 30s as rain chances diminish.

Thanksgiving looks fantastic as long as you don’t mind the colder temperatures. High pressure building in will keep us dry but colder air rushing in will drop our highs in the 40s for the lowland and the 30s across the mountains.

Black Friday is a frosty start as temperatures start off in the 30s. A mostly cloudy day for most and the chance for a stray shower late in the day. A mild shopping day overall as temperatures are in the 50s.

Saturday sees our next system arrive, bringing in the chance for showers during the day. A mostly cloudy and gloomy day but a mild afternoon overall as temperatures make it back into the 50s.

Sunday sees gradual clearing take place as we are left with a partly cloudy afternoon. After starting off in the 20s in the morning, afternoon highs will only make it back into the 40s.

Monday returns back with the chance for a few isolated showers. Any showers we do see at this point look to be light under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. A chilly start to the week as temperatures are in the 40s.

In your extended forecast, next week brings the “chill” back to the area as temperatures hover in the 40s. Most are usually in the 50s this time of the year, so we’ll be a few degrees cooler than normal. The general trend will be partly sunny skies, but we continue to watch and see when our next system will approach.

TUESDAY

Wet with scattered showers. Windy. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

AM rain. PM clearing. Highs in the 40s.

THANKSGIVING

Dry day. Chilly. Highs in the 40s.

BLACK FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy. Stray rain chance late. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Clouds increase. Chance for showers early. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy. Chilly afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Chance for showers. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny. Still chilly. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Another chilly day. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the 40s.