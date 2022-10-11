Tuesday is a beautiful fall-like day on the way with temperatures jumping up into the middle 60s under partly sunny skies. With colors popping around us, it’ll be a great evening to enjoy dinner outside!

Wednesday begins to feature some changes, as a storm system approaches to our west. Most of the day will be dry, but an isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out by the afternoon. Some of the showers could have some gusty wind with them, but this threat overall is low. That breezy weather will push the thermometer up as I think we’ll jump up into the lower 70s in many locations for highs!

Thursday will feature lingering showers from that front crossing through. It’ll be cooler behind the front but it’s not too chilly. We’ll see decreasing clouds by the afternoon and high temperatures around 60 degrees. It’s common for these type of systems to keep the clouds around for awhile, so don’t expect too many breaks in the clouds until the middle to late afternoon but it’s not a bad day after a few morning showers.

Friday is a cold start with frost a good possibility even in the lowland spots but we should avoid a hard freeze. It’s not a huge warm-up either despite plenty of sunshine, with highs in the middle 50s. It will chill down quickly Friday evening, so have the jackets, gloves and other accessories ready to keep you warm, as we’ll see kickoff temperatures in the upper 40s with temperatures down to around 40 by the end of area games.

Saturday will likely feature morning frost for Bridge Day but it’s a nice warm day for one of West Virginia’s biggest events, with highs all the way up into the lower 60s – fantastic!

Sunday is also a bit warmer, with partly to mostly sunny skies in the morning and highs in the lower to middle 60s. A few scattered showers can’t be ruled out late day but most of us are dry!

Monday will bring showers early in the morning but we should be dry by the afternoon. It will be a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy day, bringing much cooler temperatures into the mid 50s.

In your extended forecast we’re tracking a few rainmakers bringing with them colder air and the potential – dare we say – our first snow chance of the season for our mountain friends. Colder air looks to generally remain in our region in comparison to average with a blocking pattern in place that is funneling cooler than average temperatures toward us.

REMEMBER: October 1st is the start of the fall fire season for West Virginia. Fire bans go into effect with no outdoor burning from 7am to 5pm daily until December 31st. After 5pm, follow these guidelines and laws to limit the risk of fall wildfires.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny and warmer! Highs in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Increasing clouds, isolated PM shower. Warm! Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY

AM showers, late day sunshine. Cooler, with highs around 60.

FRIDAY

Frosty start but sunny! Highs in the middle 50s.

BRIDGE DAY

Frosty start once again but a beautiful day! Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny and warmer once again with an isolated shower, with highs in the middle 60s.

MONDAY

Scattered showers likely. Much cooler, with highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

A lingering shower or two. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny but very chilly still! Highs in the upper 40s to right around 50.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny once again and still chilly. Highs in uppers 40s to low 50s.